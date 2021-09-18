CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Latinos in sports are drawing on their heritage to inspire others

ksro.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) — From the Olympics to practically every major league sport, 2021 has been a year where top Latino athletes have led their franchises to huge victories, winning world titles and gold medals. When they’re not competing, some Latino athletes have also worked to advocate for their communities, And...

www.ksro.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

American dream shattered: one Haitian's journey to US border... and back

Andre was hoping to "have a better life" in the United States than he could in Haiti. So he fled to Brazil, then traveled across South America to the US-Mexican border, just a few hours' flight from where his journey began. But the 32-year-old, caught up in an explosive migrant crisis, ended up where he started -- deported home like hundreds of his compatriots in recent days, with no money or belongings. "I had no future in my country, my salary was not enough to survive on," Andre, who asked that his last name not be used to protect his privacy, told AFP. Andre recounted how his American dream became a nightmare -- after leaving Brazil, he ended up on a harrowing trip through the jungle on the Colombia-Panama border, where he was robbed and two young girls in his travel group were raped.
IMMIGRATION
crowrivermedia.com

Hispanic Heritage Month: Since 1886, Latinos have continued to increase presence in Minnesota

Latinos are often seen as recent arrivals to the state. But the first Latino to permanently make Minnesota his home did so in 1886. Luis Garzon, a 19-year-old oboe player, arrived with an orchestra from Mexico. They had been invited to play at the gala Industrial Exposition. While here, Garzon became ill. The orchestra moved on, leaving Garzon behind to recuperate. As fate would have it, he met a young Minnesotan named Clara Wagner. They would marry and Garzon stayed until his death in 1954.
MINNESOTA STATE
wearemitu.com

11 Less-Known Facts About Latinos In The U.S. To Kick Off Latinx Heritage Month

It’s that time of year again (much like Pride Month or Black History Month) when corporations and politicians pay a little extra attention to marginalized communities in the United States. And between September 15 and October 15, the Hispanic community, which is largely being rebranded as Latinx by many, will receive this recognition.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
dailyeasternnews.com

Latino Heritage Month set to begin Wednesday

Latino Heritage Month will kick off Wednesday in the Library Quad from noon to 1:30 p.m. LHM begins on Sept. 15 each year and ends on Oct. 15. The mid-month start to the celebration is because of the anniversaries of independence for many Latin American countries falls on or close to Sept. 15.
SOCIETY
KTAR News

On Hispanic Heritage Month, a look at Latinos in Arizona

PHOENIX — Hispanic Heritage Month is not just about celebrating familia, fiestas, and culture. Vanessa Fonseca-Chávez, assistant dean of diversity, equity and inclusion for Arizona State University’s College of Integrative Sciences and Arts, said it’s about learning who Latinos are. In Arizona, they currently make up more than one-third of...
ARIZONA STATE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Target launches first-ever product assortment for Latino Heritage Month

For the first time in its history, Target Corp. will offer a collection of products to celebrate Latino Heritage Month, which the Minneapolis-based retailer said aims to highlight themes of family, Latina empowerment and Latino pride. The product assortment includes tops for adults and children, displaying Spanish writing, books and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Canelo Álvarez
The Lantern

Multicultural Center hosts events for Latino Heritage Month

The Multicultural Center will be hosting events online and in-person from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 to celebrate Latino heritage. Credit: Courtesy of Indra Leyva Cook. Ohio State’s Multicultural Center will host events online and in person starting Wednesday through Oct. 15 in celebration of Latino heritage.
OHIO STATE
WJLA

Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off as Latino impact on DC continues to grow

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Wednesday marks the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month and here in the nation’s capital, the diversity of different cultures from Latin America is expanding and increasing by the year. It is a month to celebrate and recognize the achievements and contributions of Hispanic Americans. D.C.’s Latino...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latinos#South America#Latin American#Spanish#Olympian#African American#Puerto Ricans#Afro#Mexicans#European
Atlas Obscura

15 Places to Celebrate Hispanic and Latino Heritage

Hispanic Heritage Week was first established in 1968 under President Lydon B. Johnson. In 1988, the Reagan Administration expanded it to 30 days, and from then on, September 15 through October 15 has been known as Hispanic Heritage Month in the United States. The start date of the celebration also holds historical significance as Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua all recognize it as their day of independence.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WTOP

Hispanic Heritage Month brings push for National Museum of the American Latino

Wednesday officially marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month. How close is D.C. to getting a Latino museum on the National Mall?. “We’re really excited about the passage of the bill in December that lays out a fast track for identifying a location,” President and CEO of the FRIENDS of the National Museum of the American Latino Estuardo Rodriguez told WTOP. “After 16 years, our organization [is] passing the baton officially on to the Smithsonian. They now own the project.”
SCIENCE
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

How to Celebrate Latino Heritage Month in Los Angeles

Latino Heritage Month (until October 15) is a time that recognizes the many contributions and significant influence that people of Latinx heritage have made to the history,culture, and achievements of the United States. Since its establishment by a group of pobladores from Mexico in 1781, Los Angeles in particular is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WISH-TV

Hoosier uses art to uplift Latinos during Hispanic Heritage Month

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Eduardo Luna is using his love for the arts to lift up the Hispanic community throughout Hispanic Heritage Month. “It’s important for us –for the local community that’s been here for a long time — to know that we exist (and) that we are creatives,” he said.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
MLB
Country
Puerto Rico
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
WISH-TV

Mexican-American entrepreneur hopes to inspire other women

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For Mexican-American entrepreneur Abby Rangel, the sky is the limit. She has five kids and is running a real estate business in central Indiana with her husband, Jonathan. “If you want something, you have to go and get it,” Rangel said. Despite her career success, life hasn’t...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
AFP

Mexico's indigenous weavers seek international recognition

Indigenous weavers in Mexico's southern highlands are striving for rightful recognition from an international fashion industry that they say plunders their creations and tradition. The struggle has taken on added symbolism as Mexico this month celebrates the bicentenary of its independence with plaudits for indigenous peoples' resistance against Spanish colonization. Sitting on blankets on the ground in the courtyard of Julia Perez's house in the town of Zinacantan, weavers use traditional looms to produce fabric blending a multitude of bright colors. "There is a fusion of our ideas so that our tradition, our culture, our fabrics are not lost," the 39-year-old Tzotzil craftswoman said.
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy