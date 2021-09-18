Trending local news in Sierra Blanca

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sierra Blanca, TX

Sierra Blanca Digest
 6 days ago

(SIERRA BLANCA, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Sierra Blanca.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Sierra Blanca area, click here.

Sierra Blanca / cbs7.com

Border Patrol agents find dozens of migrants in 18-wheeler

SIERRA BLANCA, Texas (KOSA) - Dozens of migrants were found in the back of an 18-wheeler in West Texas on Thursday. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Border Patrol agents were working an immigration checkpoint along Interstate 10 when their K-9 alerted them to a vehicle. A second inspection... Read more

Sierra Blanca / ktsm.com

U.S. agents find 49 undocumented immigrants in tractor trailer in Sierra Blanca

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Nearly 50 migrants sat inside a tractor-trailer traveling on Interstate 10 before a border checkpoint stop in Sierra Blanca. U.S. Border Patrol agents conducted a traffic check on the vehicle with a non-intrusive K-9 unit inspection at the stop. The canine unit alerted agents to a possible discovery inside, which led to a further inspection of the vehicle. Read more

Sierra Blanca / kvia.com

Nearly 50 migrants found in trailer at Sierra Blanca checkpoint

SIERRA BLANCA, Texas — Almost 50 people who had entered the U.S. illegally were found inside the trailer of a truck stopped at a Border Patrol checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, officials said Friday. Border Patrol agents found the undocumented migrants Thursday at its immigration checkpoint along Interstate 10, according to... Read more

Sierra Blanca / cbs4local.com

49 undocumented migrants found in truck smuggling scheme in Sierra Blanca

SIERRA BLANCA, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — United States Border Patrol agents at the Interstate 10 immigration checkpoint in Sierra Blanca found 49 undocumented migrants hiding in a tractor-trailer truck. The migrants, who came from Brazil, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, and Peru were discovered by agents during a secondary inspection... Read more

Sierra Blanca, TX
