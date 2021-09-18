CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Why Did Two Videos Critical of Tesla Go Offline This Week?

By Tobias Carroll
InsideHook
InsideHook
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jMuwR_0c0RJmZg00
Tesla logo seen on a Tesla car parked in Edmonton center. Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

When something goes wrong with a high-profile automobile, it’s all too likely that someone nearby will be on hand to document the ensuing chaos. That was the case last year, when one man totaled his Gemballa Mirage GT on a New York City street. More recently, a pair of videos displaying Teslas involved in apparent malfunctions have found a wide audience on social media — just before being taken offline.

All of this has led to some speculation about why the videos in question are no longer easily available. Is it coincidence, or is something more ominous involved? Writing at Jalopnik, Jason Torchinsky offered an inside look at both videos — and what led to their being taken down from Twitter.

Of the two videos, one has a fairly concise reason for being taken down. That was of a Model 3 out for a drive which, as Torchinsky writes, “hit a bump in the road which caused some sort of impact to the battery tray, which then burst into flames” — and which led to battery cells going everywhere while on fire.

In this case, Torchinsky spoke with the original poster, who said that he’d taken the video down because the families involved in the incident asked him to — but that he’d also sent a copy to relevant governmental agencies like the NHTSA and NTSB.

The other controversial video showed a Seattle-area car testing Tesla’s Full Self Driving Beta 10. As Torchinsky writes, it shows something alarming: specifically, “the car seems to make a beeline for some pedestrians at a crosswalk.” This video was taken down due to a DMCA copyright violation; no other details are available.

The timing of the two videos seems more coincidental than anything else, though the cited reason for the second video being taken down does seem strange — to put it mildly. But not everything that’s strange necessarily involves a conspiracy. Still, if these warrant a response from the appropriate agencies, hopefully the videos in question will be seen by the appropriate people.

Comments / 0

Related
royalexaminer.com

Older Kindles to go offline

Kindle users beware — older Kindle e-readers with built-in 3G connectivity will start to lose their ability to connect to the internet in December, according to The Verge. Amazon announced the change as mobile carriers upgrade their networks to newer 4G and 5G technology. Kindles with built-in WiFi capabilities will still be able to connect to the internet wirelessly, but older Kindles that only connect via 3G will not be able to connect at all.
ELECTRONICS
The Motley Fool

Why Tesla Stock Got Shocked Today

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock tumbled 3.9% as of 11:50 a.m. EDT Monday. The reason can be summarized in three little letters: "FSD." Tesla is getting ready to release its Full Self-Driving beta software in the U.S., notes Electrek, which you would think would be good news for the company, seeing as Tesla charges its users $10,000 when they sign up to enable FSD capability on their electric cars, or $199 a month when they rent the capability. The problem is, the National Transportation Safety Board wants Tesla to slow its roll(out).
STOCKS
KHBS

These are the videos you're going to want to watch from this week

A surprise military homecoming, a plane setting a world record and a group marching in honor of fallen service members are some of the moments that captivated our attention this week. Take a look at this week in video. A special homecoming. A sailor came home and surprised his mom...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile#Offline#Jalopnik#Nhtsa
The Independent

Elon Musk, singer Grimes 'semi-separated' after three years

Elon Musk and singer Grimes have ended their romantic relationship after three years. The Tesla and SpaceX founder tells the New York Post's Page Six that he and the Canadian singer are “semi-separated.” But he says they remain on good terms, she still lives at his house in California and they continue to raise their 1-year-old son together. “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas, and her work is primarily in LA," Musk told the Post. "She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Investopedia

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Criticizes Electric Vehicle Bill

A bill establishing electric vehicle (EV) purchase credits that provides incentives for unionized factories has riled car manufacturers. The company most incensed by it is electric vehicle (EV) pioneer Tesla, Inc. (TSLA). In tweets over the weekend, the company's high-profile CEO Elon Musk said the bill, introduced last Friday, was written by lobbyists from Ford Motor Company (F) and the United Autoworkers Federation (UAW) and does not benefit American taxpayers.The bill will be put to vote Tuesday.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Why Tesla Is Leading the Nasdaq Lower Monday

The Nasdaq fell sharply along with the rest of the market. Tesla was one of the worst performers among top Nasdaq stocks. Despite facing multiple issues, Tesla's fundamental strengths remain little changed. The stock market got off to a bad start on Monday morning, and even the high-flying Nasdaq Composite...
STOCKS
InsideHook

RIP to My Favorite Celebrity Couple, Elon Musk and Grimes

I am a person with many bad opinions — a woman of downright poor taste, some might even say. I love candy corn, stan Jimmy Buffett, and Elon Musk and Grimes are my favorite celebrity couple — or were my favorite celebrity couple, rather. Alas, it is with a very heavy heart that I, by way of Page Six, relay the sad news that this chaotic union has come to an end, or is, at least, in the process of unraveling.
CELEBRITIES
InsideHook

The 12 Must-Have Desk Items for Your Inevitable Office Return

While several companies postponed their expected post-Labor Day office return due to ongoing Covid-19 concerns — and a few have even given up the idea of setting a date for requiring workers to report in person — we are slooooooowly seeing a trickling back of white-collar types to their cubicles.
EPA
Sportico

‘Barstool Everywhere’ Courts Advertisers Without Using Linear TV

Barstool Sports held its fall 2021 upfront event last night, touting the theme, “Barstool Everywhere,” a slogan indicative of the company’s mission to deliver “stoolies” the content they want, wherever they may be. CEO Erika Nardini explained the strategy is to “take as much market share as possible, whether it is on the internet or in your grocery aisle,” (as of Sept. 28, One Bite frozen pizza will be sold in 3,000 plus Walmart stores nationwide). She said it’s driven by the overarching desire to appeal to brand partners’ needs. “Right now, if you want to buy an ad with...
ECONOMY
Distractify

Brain Laundrie Allegedly Spotted in Canada, TikTok User Claims He Looked "Flustered"

Over the past few weeks, the death of Gabby Petito has garnered national attention while investigators search for answers. Since returning to Florida in their camper van without Gabby, her fiancé Brian Laundrie has been declared a 'person of interest' for his potential involvement in the situation. But as of Sept. 17, 2021, his parents reported him missing without a trace.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy