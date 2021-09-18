Top stories trending in Green Bay
Bakery to move into former Hansen’s Deli building
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The building of the now-closed Hansen’s Deli will have a new occupant, as Monzù Bakery & Custom Cakes plans to move into the building in the next month. Monzù Bakery announced on Sept. 9 that they are moving from their current location on 126 S... Read more
New police chief's goal: Make Green Bay the safest city in the U.S.
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The new leader of the Green Bay Police Department officially took office Thursday. Chris Davis comes to Green Bay from the Portland, Oregon, Police Bureau, where he was deputy chief. In laying out his vision for the department, Davis said he has seen the support police... Read more
Worship Service, September 12, 2021, Bethel Lutheran Church Green Bay WI
Pastor Kim Swenson Installation and Sixteenth Sunday after Pentecost Read more
Former Trump official working on Wisconsin election probe
A Republican attorney who worked in former President Donald Trump’s administration and who falsely claimed the 2020 election was stolen in Wisconsin appears to have been hired to help with the taxpayer-funded investigation into how the election was run Read more