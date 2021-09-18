CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Top stories trending in Green Bay

Green Bay Daily
Green Bay Daily
 6 days ago

(GREEN BAY, WI) What’s going on in Green Bay? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Green Bay area, click here.

Green Bay / wearegreenbay.com

Bakery to move into former Hansen’s Deli building

Bakery to move into former Hansen’s Deli building

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The building of the now-closed Hansen’s Deli will have a new occupant, as Monzù Bakery & Custom Cakes plans to move into the building in the next month. Monzù Bakery announced on Sept. 9 that they are moving from their current location on 126 S... Read more

Comments
avatar

dude, you should tell the new owners. They might change it back to Hansens....

Green Bay / fox11online.com

New police chief's goal: Make Green Bay the safest city in the U.S.

New police chief's goal: Make Green Bay the safest city in the U.S.

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The new leader of the Green Bay Police Department officially took office Thursday. Chris Davis comes to Green Bay from the Portland, Oregon, Police Bureau, where he was deputy chief. In laying out his vision for the department, Davis said he has seen the support police... Read more

Comments
avatar

its only 1/4 of people in green bay then Portland please stop the drugs it is bad here

Green Bay / youtube.com

Worship Service, September 12, 2021, Bethel Lutheran Church Green Bay WI

Worship Service, September 12, 2021, Bethel Lutheran Church Green Bay WI

Pastor Kim Swenson Installation and Sixteenth Sunday after Pentecost Read more

Wisconsin / abcnews.go.com

Former Trump official working on Wisconsin election probe

Former Trump official working on Wisconsin election probe

A Republican attorney who worked in former President Donald Trump’s administration and who falsely claimed the 2020 election was stolen in Wisconsin appears to have been hired to help with the taxpayer-funded investigation into how the election was run Read more

Comments / 0

 

Green Bay, WI
ABOUT

With Green Bay Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

