Top stories trending in Green Bay

(GREEN BAY, WI) What’s going on in Green Bay? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Green Bay area, click here.

LATEST NEWS

Bakery to move into former Hansen’s Deli building GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The building of the now-closed Hansen’s Deli will have a new occupant, as Monzù Bakery & Custom Cakes plans to move into the building in the next month. Monzù Bakery announced on Sept. 9 that they are moving from their current location on 126 S... Read more

TRENDING NOW

New police chief's goal: Make Green Bay the safest city in the U.S. GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The new leader of the Green Bay Police Department officially took office Thursday. Chris Davis comes to Green Bay from the Portland, Oregon, Police Bureau, where he was deputy chief. In laying out his vision for the department, Davis said he has seen the support police... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Worship Service, September 12, 2021, Bethel Lutheran Church Green Bay WI Pastor Kim Swenson Installation and Sixteenth Sunday after Pentecost Read more

TOP VIEWED