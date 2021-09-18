CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Melcher-dallas, IA

News wrap: Headlines in Melcher-Dallas

Melcher-Dallas Daily
Melcher-Dallas Daily
 6 days ago

(MELCHER-DALLAS, IA) The news in Melcher-Dallas never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Seymour / kniakrls.com

Melcher-Dallas Volleyball Hopes To Start Another Win Streak At Seymour

Melcher-Dallas Volleyball Hopes To Start Another Win Streak At Seymour

Melcher-Dallas’s busy volleyball week continues with a trip to Seymour tonight. The Saints lost to Murray on Tuesday and enter tonight’s contest at 2-3 on the season. Seymour has had an up and down season going 3-5, but have won its last two matches in 3-0 sweeps over Twin Cedars and Moravia. Tonight’s action is set to get underway at 5:30. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Melcher-Dallas / kniakrls.com

Gery Lee Berg

Gery Lee Berg

Military honors for Gery Lee Berg age 74, of Melcher-Dallas will be held Tuesday, September 21st at 11:30am at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Melcher-Dallas. The family will receive friends prior beginning at 10:30am. Memorials may be made in care of the family. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Melcher-Dallas / kniakrls.com

Mary LuAnn Nichols

Mary LuAnn Nichols

Celebration of life for Mary LuAnn Nichols, 67 of Melcher will be held on Tuesday, September 21st from 5:00-7:00pm at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Melcher-Dallas. Burial will be held at a later date at Waveland Cemetery in Prairie City. Memorials made be made in care of LuAnn’s family. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Melcher-Dallas / kniakrls.com

Melcher-Dallas Football Welcomes #1 Ranked Montezuma

Melcher-Dallas Football Welcomes #1 Ranked Montezuma

The Melcher-Dallas Volleyball Squad fell to Seymour on Thursday in three sets 25-13, 25-14, and 25-13. Karsyn Mateer went 12/13 serving while Kianna Jackson was perfect in seven attempts. Coach Jesyka Nolte told KNIA Sports they are struggling to find consistency due to illness on the team. The Saints are 2-4 and will hold their invitational on Southeast Warren on Saturday. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
City
Melcher-dallas, IA
City
Dallas, IA
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Melcher-Dallas Daily

Melcher-Dallas Daily

Melcher-Dallas, IA
14
Followers
256
Post
402
Views
ABOUT

With Melcher-Dallas Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy