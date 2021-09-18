CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma Proving Ground, AZ

Trending local news in Yuma Proving Ground

Yuma Proving Ground Dispatch
Yuma Proving Ground Dispatch
 6 days ago

(YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Yuma Proving Ground.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Yuma / kyma.com

Yuma woman jailed on $1.2 million bail

Yuma woman jailed on $1.2 million bail

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma woman sits behind bars on more than a million dollars bail facing a dozen felony charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault, and sexual abuse. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) confirms 18-year-old Aliza Vivianna Ramirez-Granillo is being held on a $1.2 million dollar... Read more

Yuma / kgun9.com

Two sentenced in Walmart mask dispute

Two sentenced in Walmart mask dispute

A Yuma couple have been sentenced to time behind bars for a 2020 incident in which they fought with police after coughing on employees at a Walmart store who asked them to wear masks during early months of the pandemic. Read more

Yuma / kyma.com

Nearly half of Yuma population under 30 years old

Nearly half of Yuma population under 30 years old

If you’re noticing a different group of people around Yuma you’d be right. The post Nearly half of Yuma population under 30 years old appeared first on KYMA. Read more

Comments
avatar

Yeah and most of them have no manners ir respect for people who have been here a long time

1 like

avatar

familys are moving to Yuma super happy for my boys. not in a RV and legal it is a very nice place to live.

Yuma / pinalcentral.com

Judge sentences pair who fought with Yuma cops after mask request

Judge sentences pair who fought with Yuma cops after mask request

YUMA (AP) — A Yuma couple have been sentenced to time behind bars on convictions stemming from a 2020 incident in which they fought with police after coughing on Walmart employees who asked them to wear masks during early months of the pandemic. A judge on Thursday sentenced Frank Robert... Read more

Comments / 0

