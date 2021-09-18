Trending local news in Yuma Proving Ground
(YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Yuma Proving Ground.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Yuma woman jailed on $1.2 million bail
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma woman sits behind bars on more than a million dollars bail facing a dozen felony charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault, and sexual abuse. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) confirms 18-year-old Aliza Vivianna Ramirez-Granillo is being held on a $1.2 million dollar... Read more
Two sentenced in Walmart mask dispute
A Yuma couple have been sentenced to time behind bars for a 2020 incident in which they fought with police after coughing on employees at a Walmart store who asked them to wear masks during early months of the pandemic. Read more
Nearly half of Yuma population under 30 years old
If you’re noticing a different group of people around Yuma you’d be right. The post Nearly half of Yuma population under 30 years old appeared first on KYMA. Read more
Yeah and most of them have no manners ir respect for people who have been here a long time
1 like
familys are moving to Yuma super happy for my boys. not in a RV and legal it is a very nice place to live.
Judge sentences pair who fought with Yuma cops after mask request
YUMA (AP) — A Yuma couple have been sentenced to time behind bars on convictions stemming from a 2020 incident in which they fought with police after coughing on Walmart employees who asked them to wear masks during early months of the pandemic. A judge on Thursday sentenced Frank Robert... Read more