Rams at Colts: What to watch for Sunday

By Mike Chappell
MyWabashValley.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS – Areas of interest in the Indianapolis Colts’ Sunday meeting with the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium:. Consider this today’s history lesson. The Colts have proven to be one resilient bunch under Frank Reich. They’ve bought into his take-it-one-week-at-a-time philosophy. They’ve lost all four season openers under him, but have rebounded to win in week 2 in the three previous occasions – at Washington (21-9) in 2018, at Tennessee (19-17) ‘19 and against Minnesota (28-11) last season.

