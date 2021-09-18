Rams at Colts: What to watch for Sunday

And away we go with the 46th season in Seattle Seahawks history. It’s the continuation of a journey that started exactly 45 years ago — Sept. 12, 1976. And who could have imagined all that would follow on that Bicentennial year day when Seattle hosted a team that has long since changed locations (the St. Louis Cardinals) in a stadium that no longer exists (the Kingdome) and took an opponent that would go on to win 10 games down to the final play in a 30-24 defeat?

