News wrap: Top stories in Coldfoot
(COLDFOOT, AK) The news in Coldfoot never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Coldfoot area, click here.
Fairbanks area moose hunt underway
The state fall moose hunt began a few weeks ago, and while it is too soon to know how the season compares to others, so far conditions have been good for harvest success. Alaska Department of Fish and Game Fairbanks area biologist Mark Nelson explained that it is too early to know how the 2021 season will shape up. Read more
Emergency 4 - Fairbanks Alaska Mod V.4 Alpha - Car into tree response
Just messing around testing callouts on the new map to make sure everything works with a few trooper units, Fairbanks FD and MedLife Alaska Ground Unit only. Here is one of the MVAs after taking a car fire, pretty simple one. Read more
Alaskapox: 3rd and 4th Cases of Virus Recorded in Alaska
The third and fourth cases of the Alaskapox have been recorded. Alaskapox is a little-known virus that has been recorded in Alaska. According to a bulletin from state health officials, two individuals who are not acquainted with each other from the Fairbanks area of Alaska in summer had a consultation at an urgent care clinic with skin lesions. The persons were not identified in the report. Read more
Setting traps to catch an Alaska virus
Here in middle Alaska north of Fairbanks, a trapper wearing a flannel shirt, leather gloves, and a bushy beard tromps through the forest. He spreads his arms wide to part wild rose bushes as he steps toward his traps. On this crisp, cool fall day in 2021, this trapper —... Read more
Comments / 0