CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coldfoot, AK

News wrap: Top stories in Coldfoot

Coldfoot Updates
Coldfoot Updates
 6 days ago

(COLDFOOT, AK) The news in Coldfoot never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Coldfoot area, click here.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Fairbanks / newsminer.com

Fairbanks area moose hunt underway

Fairbanks area moose hunt underway

The state fall moose hunt began a few weeks ago, and while it is too soon to know how the season compares to others, so far conditions have been good for harvest success. Alaska Department of Fish and Game Fairbanks area biologist Mark Nelson explained that it is too early to know how the 2021 season will shape up. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Fairbanks / newsminer.com

Emergency 4 - Fairbanks Alaska Mod V.4 Alpha - Car into tree response

Emergency 4 - Fairbanks Alaska Mod V.4 Alpha - Car into tree response

Just messing around testing callouts on the new map to make sure everything works with a few trooper units, Fairbanks FD and MedLife Alaska Ground Unit only. Here is one of the MVAs after taking a car fire, pretty simple one. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Alaska / southarkansassun.com

Alaskapox: 3rd and 4th Cases of Virus Recorded in Alaska

Alaskapox: 3rd and 4th Cases of Virus Recorded in Alaska

The third and fourth cases of the Alaskapox have been recorded. Alaskapox is a little-known virus that has been recorded in Alaska. According to a bulletin from state health officials, two individuals who are not acquainted with each other from the Fairbanks area of Alaska in summer had a consultation at an urgent care clinic with skin lesions. The persons were not identified in the report. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Alaska / agu.org

Setting traps to catch an Alaska virus

Setting traps to catch an Alaska virus

Here in middle Alaska north of Fairbanks, a trapper wearing a flannel shirt, leather gloves, and a bushy beard tromps through the forest. He spreads his arms wide to part wild rose bushes as he steps toward his traps. On this crisp, cool fall day in 2021, this trapper —... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Government
City
Coldfoot, AK
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Coldfoot Updates

Coldfoot Updates

Coldfoot, AK
7
Followers
230
Post
254
Views
ABOUT

With Coldfoot Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy