Top stories trending in Mitchell

(MITCHELL, OR) The news in Mitchell never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL PICK

Mt. Hood Conference football statistical leaders through Week 2 — Our complete high school football preview:. Top stars, best games, biggest wins from second week. Cru Newman, Central Catholic – (13 – 24) 266 yards. Cru Newman, Central Catholic – 5 TDs (0 interceptions) Blake Baker, Clackamas – 2 TDs (0 interceptions) Rushing Yards. Jake Fay, Barlow – 459... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Cru Newman’s 3rd TD pass lifts Central Catholic over Tumwater in overtime thriller Cru Newman had three touchdown passes — including a go-ahead strike in overtime to Jordan King, King’s second touchdown of the night — and the Rams (4-0) traveled to Tumwater, Wash., and outlasted the Thunderbirds (2-1). Timmy Mitchell intercepted a fourth-down pass by Brady Prothero inside the 10-yard line on... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE