Top stories trending in Mitchell

Mitchell, OR

Mitchell Journal
Mitchell Journal
 6 days ago

(MITCHELL, OR) The news in Mitchell never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Baker City / scorebooklive.com

Mt. Hood Conference football statistical leaders through Week 2

Mt. Hood Conference football statistical leaders through Week 2

— Our complete high school football preview:. Top stars, best games, biggest wins from second week. Cru Newman, Central Catholic – (13 – 24) 266 yards. Cru Newman, Central Catholic – 5 TDs (0 interceptions) Blake Baker, Clackamas – 2 TDs (0 interceptions) Rushing Yards. Jake Fay, Barlow – 459...

Mitchell / scorebooklive.com

Cru Newman’s 3rd TD pass lifts Central Catholic over Tumwater in overtime thriller

Cru Newman’s 3rd TD pass lifts Central Catholic over Tumwater in overtime thriller

Cru Newman had three touchdown passes — including a go-ahead strike in overtime to Jordan King, King's second touchdown of the night — and the Rams (4-0) traveled to Tumwater, Wash., and outlasted the Thunderbirds (2-1). Timmy Mitchell intercepted a fourth-down pass by Brady Prothero inside the 10-yard line on...

Oregon / scorebooklive.com

Oregon high school football Week 3 recap: Top stars, best games, biggest wins

Oregon high school football Week 3 recap: Top stars, best games, biggest wins

— Our complete high school football preview:. Malik Ross had another explosive touchdown and Jack Wagner passed for four touchdowns in relief of the Timberwolves' usual starter, powering Tualatin (3-0) past the Warriors (0-3) in Aloha. With Jackson Jones sidelined with a shoulder issue, Wagner connected on scoring passes with...

NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
Mitchell Journal

Mitchell Journal

Mitchell, OR
With Mitchell Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

