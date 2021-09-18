Top stories trending in Mitchell
Mt. Hood Conference football statistical leaders through Week 2
— Our complete high school football preview:. Top stars, best games, biggest wins from second week. Cru Newman, Central Catholic – (13 – 24) 266 yards. Cru Newman, Central Catholic – 5 TDs (0 interceptions) Blake Baker, Clackamas – 2 TDs (0 interceptions) Rushing Yards. Jake Fay, Barlow – 459... Read more
Cru Newman’s 3rd TD pass lifts Central Catholic over Tumwater in overtime thriller
Cru Newman had three touchdown passes — including a go-ahead strike in overtime to Jordan King, King’s second touchdown of the night — and the Rams (4-0) traveled to Tumwater, Wash., and outlasted the Thunderbirds (2-1). Timmy Mitchell intercepted a fourth-down pass by Brady Prothero inside the 10-yard line on... Read more
Oregon high school football Week 3 recap: Top stars, best games, biggest wins
— Our complete high school football preview:. Malik Ross had another explosive touchdown and Jack Wagner passed for four touchdowns in relief of the Timberwolves’ usual starter, powering Tualatin (3-0) past the Warriors (0-3) in Aloha. With Jackson Jones sidelined with a shoulder issue, Wagner connected on scoring passes with... Read more
