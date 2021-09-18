What's up: Top news in Michigan

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan, ND

Michigan / kfgo.com

GM extends EV Bolt production halt to mid-October

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – General Motors Co said on Thursday it will extend a shutdown of a Michigan assembly plant to mid-October in the aftermath of a new recall of its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles over battery issues after 10 reported fires. The largest U.S. automaker said the extension of the... Read more

Michigan / kfgo.com

Ford to boost F-150 Lightning production capacity to 80,000 per year

(Reuters) – Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it would boost its F-150 Lightning production capacity to 80,000 per year due to strong demand for the electric pickup truck, adding that the vehicle would go on sale next spring. The U.S. automaker said it would invest $250 million and add... Read more

Tennessee / agweek.com

Weddings take family to Kentucky, Tennessee

Another week has passed by since my last column. We made it to Kentucky and Tennessee for both weddings and are now back in Michigan. We were thankful for safe travels to and from the weddings. Dan’s (who died in the accident with son-in-law Mose) wife Jodi was our driver... Read more

Michigan / newsdakota.com

Senator Stabenow to Keynote United Fresh Washington Conference

(NAFB) – Senator Debbie Stabenow will keynote Wednesday morning’s General Session Breakfast, September 22, during next week’s United Fresh 2021 Washington Conference. The Michigan Democrat and Chair of the Senate Ag Committee will share insights on how to best address current policies opportunities, and obstacles facing the produce industry. In... Read more

