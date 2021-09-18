What's up: Top news in Michigan

(MICHIGAN, ND) The news in Michigan never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINE

GM extends EV Bolt production halt to mid-October WASHINGTON (Reuters) – General Motors Co said on Thursday it will extend a shutdown of a Michigan assembly plant to mid-October in the aftermath of a new recall of its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles over battery issues after 10 reported fires. The largest U.S. automaker said the extension of the... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Ford to boost F-150 Lightning production capacity to 80,000 per year (Reuters) – Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it would boost its F-150 Lightning production capacity to 80,000 per year due to strong demand for the electric pickup truck, adding that the vehicle would go on sale next spring. The U.S. automaker said it would invest $250 million and add... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Weddings take family to Kentucky, Tennessee Another week has passed by since my last column. We made it to Kentucky and Tennessee for both weddings and are now back in Michigan. We were thankful for safe travels to and from the weddings. Dan’s (who died in the accident with son-in-law Mose) wife Jodi was our driver... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE