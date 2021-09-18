CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Call of Booty: Madison Cop Sidelined After Video of Squad Car Sex

By Alaina Demopoulos
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 6 days ago
A trip to the Farm & Fleet supply store in Madison, Wisconsin, turned X-rated for resident Marcel Scott when he noticed “images of two bodies” rolling around inside of an unmarked police squad car. Scott, the father of a homicide victim, ended up filming a police officer apparently having sex with a woman inside of the vehicle, which has led to an investigation and the officer being put on paid administrative leave. According to local outlet WKOW, Madison police are still investigating what happened. Scott’s daughter Anisa was shot last year and her homicide remains unsolved. “[The video] was to basically show people that while these murders and all these unsolved crimes and gun violence and everything is going on that our officers are basically sitting there doing criminal activity,” Scott was quoted telling WKOW.

