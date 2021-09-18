CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valiant Reveals First Tabletop Kickstarter, Fight For Deadside

Cover picture for the articleValiant Entertainment got in on the Gen Con fun with the announcement of a new game titled Valiant: Fight For Deadside, a project that will also be Valiant's first tabletop Kickstarter. Fight For Deadside has players joining forces to fight Master Darque and his army from unleashing horror and destroying the world, and you'll call upon some of Valiant's biggest heroes to help save the world, including characters like Dr. Mirage, Punk Mambo, Shadowman, Ninjak, and more. No details were revealed regarding the Kickstarter launch date, but there is a cool bonus for the first 500 subscribers to Fight For Deadside's Kickstarter updates, which you can sign up for right here. If you are in that first 500, you will gain free access to a day one offer when the campaign launches, giving you a first look at the story in new digital content.

