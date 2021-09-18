Valiant Reveals First Tabletop Kickstarter, Fight For Deadside

Recently, we got our first look at the gameplay of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, the borderlands spinoff that’s mixing high-fantasy with heavy ordinance, where players got to check out the new multiclass system which gives gamers the chance to use skills from different classes on the same character. Mechanics like these are such a great fit for Wonderlands not only for the zany combos players will inevitably discover, but also because it’s leaning more heavily on the tabletop mechanics that inspired it. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a direct sequel to the Borderlands 2 DLC Assault on Dragon Keep, and both of them take the form of what’s effectively a D&D game played in the apocalyptical world of Pandora. As such, both have taken more than a few pages out of these books to build systems which compliment each other and give the player more variety in building their character.

