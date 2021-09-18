Top Fort Benton news stories
(FORT BENTON, MT) The news in Fort Benton never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
For more stories like these, click here.
Cross Country returns to Fort Benton for the first time since 1974
It's been 47 years since the Fort Benton Longhorns last had a cross country team, until this fall. After having plenty of success on the track, bringing cross country to Fort Benton seemed like the next step. Read more
Habitat for Humanity Builders Blitz
Habitat for Humanity Builders Blitz Read more
Fort Benton Longhorns survive with a 27-20 victory over the Belt Huskies
Fort Benton Longhorns remain undefeated after taking down the Belt Huskies 27-20. Huskies drop their first game of the season. Read more
Geraldine-Highwood wins big to stay undefeated, beat Centerville 50-18
Geraldine-Highwood wins big to stay undefeated, beat Centerville 50-18 Read more
