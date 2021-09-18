Top Rangeley news stories

Rangeley Food Pantry Thanksgiving

The Rangeley Food Pantry will be putting together special food boxes for Thanksgiving. Boxes will include traditional Thanksgiving dinner items and will be tasty and nutritious. If you and/or your family would like to reserve one of these boxes please contact us. If you are aware of anyone in the community that would benefit from this offering, please either contact us on their behalf or get this information to them and tell them to contact us. Please call (207) 520-2470 or email us at rangeleyfood@gmail.com to arrange for Thanksgiving meal. We are grateful to serve this wonderful community and we hope that everyone reading this has a beautiful Thanksgiving with their friends and families. In this increasingly upside down world that we live in, take a moment to look out the window and see that you are in one of the most beautiful places in the world, and give thanks! Read more