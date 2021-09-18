Top Rangeley news stories

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangeley, ME

Rangeley News Beat
 6 days ago

(RANGELEY, ME) Here are today’s top stories from the Rangeley area.

For more stories like these, click here.

Portland / mainebiz.biz

A Portland construction firm expands to Rangeley with work at Saddleback

A Portland construction firm expands to Rangeley with work at Saddleback

Barrett Made Architecture + Construction, a Portland-based company, announced that it has opened a Rangeley location to handle renovations and development at Saddleback Mountain and the region. The office, at 2525 Main St. in Rangeley, will serve as a center of operations for Barrett Made’s northwestern Maine team of nine... Read more

Rangeley / sunjournal.com

7th Annual Western Mountain Photography Show Winners Announced

7th Annual Western Mountain Photography Show Winners Announced

The Rangeley Friends of the Arts held the awards ceremony for the 7th Annual Western Mountain Photography Show on September 11, 2021. The Theme for the 2021 Exhibit was JOURNEY. The 2021 Winners are:. Best in Show: Rena LeClair “Into the Light”. Color Category:. 1st Place: Jennifer Hickey “Take the... Read more

Rangeley / sunjournal.com

2021 Northwoods Gravel Grind and a brief interview with Chris Riley

2021 Northwoods Gravel Grind and a brief interview with Chris Riley

Rangeley has so much going on all year long and each year I happen upon yet another event I cannot help but consider adding to my ever-growing bucket list. This year I heard about the Northwoods Gravel Grind, the biking event that takes place annually the weekend after Labor Day. Chris Riley has run the event since 2014 and after speaking with him and taking photos at the event that was held this past Saturday, September 11th, I have even more reason to consider it. Read more

Rangeley / sunjournal.com

Rangeley Food Pantry Thanksgiving

Rangeley Food Pantry Thanksgiving

The Rangeley Food Pantry will be putting together special food boxes for Thanksgiving. Boxes will include traditional Thanksgiving dinner items and will be tasty and nutritious. If you and/or your family would like to reserve one of these boxes please contact us. If you are aware of anyone in the community that would benefit from this offering, please either contact us on their behalf or get this information to them and tell them to contact us. Please call (207) 520-2470 or email us at rangeleyfood@gmail.com to arrange for Thanksgiving meal. We are grateful to serve this wonderful community and we hope that everyone reading this has a beautiful Thanksgiving with their friends and families. In this increasingly upside down world that we live in, take a moment to look out the window and see that you are in one of the most beautiful places in the world, and give thanks! Read more

ABOUT

With Rangeley News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

