Scooba, MS

Trending news headlines in Scooba

Scooba Digest
Scooba Digest
 6 days ago

(SCOOBA, MS) What’s going on in Scooba? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Scooba / wtok.com

Lions enter NJCAA's rankings after huge win in Summit

Lions enter NJCAA’s rankings after huge win in Summit

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) -This week the NJCAA’s Division I football rankings has the 2-0 East Mississippi Community College Lions ranked at No. 11. The Lions are ranked in the 89.6% of the NJCAA’s weekly football polls during head coach Buddy Stephen’s 13 years with the program. The jump up from... Read more

Scooba / eastms.edu

EMCC'S ENROLLMENT GROWTH BUCKS STATEWIDE, NATIONAL TREND

EMCC’S ENROLLMENT GROWTH BUCKS STATEWIDE, NATIONAL TREND

While overall fall enrollment numbers compared to the same time last year are down by more than 5 percent at public colleges statewide, East Mississippi Community College saw an increase in enrollment this year. EMCC’s increase of 1.5 percent in students enrolled is the second highest in the state and... Read more

Scooba / wtok.com

EMCC reports enrollment up slightly from last fall

EMCC reports enrollment up slightly from last fall

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - East Mississippi Community College reports a 1.5% increase in enrollment this fall compared to a year ago. Officials say it bucks a national trend and is the first fall-to-fall enrollment increase EMCC has had since the 2015-16 school year. While fall 2021 college enrollment numbers nationwide are not yet available, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, total enrollment for the spring at all U.S. colleges fell a collective 9.5 percent. Read more

Scooba / wtok.com

Panthers fight field conditions, come up with win on the road

Panthers fight field conditions, come up with win on the road

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - This weeks WTOK Tailgate game was in Scooba where the Kemper County Wildcats hosted the Quitman Panthers. About an hour before kick off the rain was coming down at EMCC’s campus, but thankfully the rain, thunder and lightning all cleared before the game got started. Kemper... Read more

Scooba Digest

Scooba Digest

Scooba, MS
ABOUT

With Scooba Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

