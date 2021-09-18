Trending news headlines in Scooba

(SCOOBA, MS) What’s going on in Scooba? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Lions enter NJCAA's rankings after huge win in Summit SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) -This week the NJCAA's Division I football rankings has the 2-0 East Mississippi Community College Lions ranked at No. 11. The Lions are ranked in the 89.6% of the NJCAA's weekly football polls during head coach Buddy Stephen's 13 years with the program.

EMCC reports enrollment up slightly from last fall SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - East Mississippi Community College reports a 1.5% increase in enrollment this fall compared to a year ago. Officials say it bucks a national trend and is the first fall-to-fall enrollment increase EMCC has had since the 2015-16 school year. While fall 2021 college enrollment numbers nationwide are not yet available, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, total enrollment for the spring at all U.S. colleges fell a collective 9.5 percent.

