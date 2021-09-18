News wrap: Top stories in Fairfield
(FAIRFIELD, MT) Here are today’s top stories from the Fairfield area.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Athlete’s of the Week from Fairfield & Power
(Undated) – Our male KSEN/K96 Bozeman Trophy Athlete of the Week came up with a big performance in a big game and we have our first female Athlete of the Week who did the same thing. Male Athlete of the Week honors go to Fairfield Sr. Miguel Perez, a two-time... Read more
Community Cleanup Day
For the second year in a row, Fairfield will be having a “cleanup” day. The big day will take place on Saturday, September 18, starting at 9:00 am. The purpose of the community event is to help those people who cannot or do not have means to get their fall “cleanup” items to the dumpsters. Read more
Blood Draw In Fairfield Sept. 21
As fall approaches, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood and kick off the season with a blood or platelets donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them. Read more
Class B roundup: Fairfield stays perfect with road win over Whitehall
WHITEHALL -- The Fairfield Eagles (3-0) hold onto their perfect record with a 22-14 victory over the winless Whitehall Trojans. Running back Miguel Perez put on a showing the first quarter for Fairfield scoring two touchdowns on back-to-back drives. On the Eagles opening possession, Perez punched in a 5-yard score for an early 6-0 advantage. Read more
Comments / 0