CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield, MT

News wrap: Top stories in Fairfield

Fairfield News Alert
Fairfield News Alert
 6 days ago

(FAIRFIELD, MT) Here are today’s top stories from the Fairfield area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Fairfield / ksenam.com

Athlete’s of the Week from Fairfield & Power

Athlete’s of the Week from Fairfield & Power

(Undated) – Our male KSEN/K96 Bozeman Trophy Athlete of the Week came up with a big performance in a big game and we have our first female Athlete of the Week who did the same thing. Male Athlete of the Week honors go to Fairfield Sr. Miguel Perez, a two-time... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Fairfield / fairfieldsuntimes.com

Community Cleanup Day

Community Cleanup Day

For the second year in a row, Fairfield will be having a “cleanup” day. The big day will take place on Saturday, September 18, starting at 9:00 am. The purpose of the community event is to help those people who cannot or do not have means to get their fall “cleanup” items to the dumpsters. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Fairfield / fairfieldsuntimes.com

Blood Draw In Fairfield Sept. 21

Blood Draw In Fairfield Sept. 21

As fall approaches, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood and kick off the season with a blood or platelets donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Fairfield / montanasports.com

Class B roundup: Fairfield stays perfect with road win over Whitehall

Class B roundup: Fairfield stays perfect with road win over Whitehall

WHITEHALL -- The Fairfield Eagles (3-0) hold onto their perfect record with a 22-14 victory over the winless Whitehall Trojans. Running back Miguel Perez put on a showing the first quarter for Fairfield scoring two touchdowns on back-to-back drives. On the Eagles opening possession, Perez punched in a 5-yard score for an early 6-0 advantage. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairfield, MT
Government
City
Fairfield, MT
Local
Montana Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Fairfield News Alert

Fairfield News Alert

Fairfield, MT
16
Followers
230
Post
984
Views
ABOUT

With Fairfield News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy