Trending local news in Dubois
(DUBOIS, WY) Here are today’s top stories from the Dubois area.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Dubois area, click here.
Dubois artist receives the SKB Rose Award
(Dubois, WY) – Western and wildlife artist Tom Lucas received the Susan Kathleen Black (SKB) Rose Award this week during SKB’s 20th annual Rendezvous & Workshop. Learn more about Tom Lucas here and the SKB Foundation here. Read more
#WhatsHappening: Packed weekend of events ahead of us in the 10
(Fremont County, WY) – We’ve got things to do in nearly every corner of the 10 on Saturday with a quieter Sunday. Below are some of the events that we know are happening across the County this weekend. Nana’s Bakery & Bowling opens in Dubois on Saturday, September 18th, the... Read more
Dubois football coach says Saturday is biggest game of the season {PODCAST}
(Dubois, WY) – The Dubois High School Rams are looking to start 3-0, but standing in their way this weekend are the 6-man top ranked Meeteetse Longhorns. Kickoff from Meeteetse Saturday is set for noon. Earlier this week, John Gabrielsen caught up with Dubois Head Coach David Trembly to break... Read more
Comments / 0