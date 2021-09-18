Griswold news digest: Top stories today
(GRISWOLD, IA) The news in Griswold never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Griswold area, click here.
Ministry Moment - 9/16/2021
CCLI#197510 CCLI Streaming #cspl053882 Music Performance license # 10360 Read more
KMA Sports (Volleyball): Griswold 3 Southwest Valley 0
Griswold takes two tight sets to end a 3-0 sweep over Southwest Valley. The Tigers defeated the Timberwolves 3-0. The final two set victories came in dramatic fashion. Read more
Griswold takes two tight sets to end a 3-0 sweep over Southwest Valley
(Griswold) -- The Griswold Tigers defeated the Southwest Valley Timberwolves in straight sets on Thursday evening. The final two set victories came in dramatic fashion. The Tigers coasted to a set one victory of 25-14 but found trouble in sets two and three. They had led early in the set... Read more
City of Griswold Public Measure
(Griswold) The following public measure will be placed on the November 2nd ballot for the City of Griswold. To authorize a change in the use of the one percent (1%) local sales and services tax in the city of Griswold, Iowa effective July 1, 2022. The use of the one... Read more
Comments / 0