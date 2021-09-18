CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Challis, ID

Challis news digest: Top stories today

 6 days ago

(CHALLIS, ID) Here are today's top stories from the Challis area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Challis cross country team numbers swell

The Challis cross country season started with a bang, coach Peggy Redick said. Twenty-three middle and high school athletes are participating in cross country this year. The first meet in Soda Springs was held Sept. 4. Emarie Thayn, a fifth-grader, led the Vikings, finishing 15th out of 262 runners with a time of 12:41. Emarie was followed by Julia Banks, a seventh-grader, in 15:40; seventh-grader Madeline Smith in 17:27; Kayleigh Bauchman in 17:55, seventh-grader Suzy Lloyd in 19:22; and fifth-grader Erika Davis in 21:31.

Carey looks to keep it rolling against Challis

The Carey Panthers rolled out another dominating performance against the Wilder Wildcats last Friday and look to continue that trend when they welcome the Challis Vikings to Derrick Parke Memorial Field in Carey tonight, Sept. 17. The Panthers are also bringing their top-ranked status to the game. Carey (3-0) is...

Pigs find permanent home at Challis sanctuary

Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary Director Mel Aguirre said when volunteers built the perimeter fence for the new farm animal housing area, she didn't expect it would have six potbellied pigs two weeks after it was finished. Two animal rescue centers in California wanted to find permanent homes for a...

Challis, ID
ABOUT

With Challis Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

