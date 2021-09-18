Challis news digest: Top stories today

Challis cross country team numbers swell

The Challis cross country season started with a bang, coach Peggy Redick said. Twenty-three middle and high school athletes are participating in cross country this year. The first meet in Soda Springs was held Sept. 4. Emarie Thayn, a fifth-grader, led the Vikings, finishing 15th out of 262 runners with a time of 12:41. Emarie was followed by Julia Banks, a seventh-grader, in 15:40; seventh-grader Madeline Smith in 17:27; Kayleigh Bauchman in 17:55, seventh-grader Suzy Lloyd in 19:22; and fifth-grader Erika Davis in 21:31. Read more