News wrap: Top stories in Winthrop

Valley Life — Mazama

Every once in a while, a sweet story comes along. Winthrop Kiwanis Club is a group of hard-working souls whose main goal is to serve the needs of kids in the community. Every year, club members busy themselves with selling Duck Race tickets starting in mid July. Many members are out of their comfort zone asking friends, family, neighbors, and strangers to buy a chance at a duck actually winning the race. On the other hand, longtime resident, retired Liberty Bell High School teacher, former Fire District 6 Commissioner and volunteer firefighter Roy Reiber is first in line for his packets of tickets to sell. Read more