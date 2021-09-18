News wrap: Top stories in Winthrop
Valley Life — Mazama
Every once in a while, a sweet story comes along. Winthrop Kiwanis Club is a group of hard-working souls whose main goal is to serve the needs of kids in the community. Every year, club members busy themselves with selling Duck Race tickets starting in mid July. Many members are out of their comfort zone asking friends, family, neighbors, and strangers to buy a chance at a duck actually winning the race. On the other hand, longtime resident, retired Liberty Bell High School teacher, former Fire District 6 Commissioner and volunteer firefighter Roy Reiber is first in line for his packets of tickets to sell. Read more
North Central Washington’s big fires near containment with rain on the way
Firefighters on the Twenty-Five Mile Fire burning off south Lake Chelan were planning aerial ignitions today on the interior of the fire. The fire has burned more than 21,500 acres and was 50 percent contained as of this morning. Aerial ignitions are used to do firing operations on difficult-to-reach areas... Read more
Oregon high school football Week 3 recap: Top stars, best games, biggest wins
— Our complete high school football preview:. Malik Ross had another explosive touchdown and Jack Wagner passed for four touchdowns in relief of the Timberwolves’ usual starter, powering Tualatin (3-0) past the Warriors (0-3) in Aloha. With Jackson Jones sidelined with a shoulder issue, Wagner connected on scoring passes with... Read more
