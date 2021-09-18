What's up: Top news in Wrangell

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrangell, AK

Wrangell Journal
Wrangell Journal
 6 days ago

(WRANGELL, AK) Here are today’s top stories from the Wrangell area.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Wrangell / kstk.org

Wrangell’s Tlingit Phrase of the Week

Wrangell’s Tlingit Phrase of the Week

Tlingit Phrase of the Week is a project launched to help with the survival and renewal of the Tlingit language in Wrangell. Each phrase speaks to Wrangell’s seasons and the Tlingit way of life. September, young moon month. In the month of September, you can pick low bush cranberries in... Read more

Wrangell / wrangellsentinel.com

Strong finish

Strong finish

Devlyn Campbell, a junior at Wrangell High School, finishes the boys' 5-kilometer race, coming in 11th out of 69 runners. Teams from a dozen Southeast schools competed in cross country competition last Saturday in Wrangell. Read the full story here. Read more

Wrangell / wrangellsentinel.com

Wolves take on 11 teams in first cross country meet of season

Wolves take on 11 teams in first cross country meet of season

Despite intermittent downpours, the Wrangell High School boys' and girls' cross country teams took on several other runners in the first in-person meet of the season last Saturday. Forty-six girls and 69 boys from around Southeast competed in the soggy conditions, with Wrangell boys placing third as a team against... Read more

Wrangell / petersburgpilot.com

PHS cross country travels to first meet

PHS cross country travels to first meet

The Petersburg High School cross country team competed in its first meet of the season Saturday in Wrangell. The girls team finished second overall with a score of 73, only behind Ketchikan High School. Sophomore Kinley Lister finished third with a time of 22:06.71 and freshman Kate Thompson finished not far behind in seventh with a time of 22:59.15. Read more

Wrangell Journal

Wrangell Journal

Wrangell, AK
ABOUT

With Wrangell Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

