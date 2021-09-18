What's up: Top news in Damariscotta

(DAMARISCOTTA, ME) The news in Damariscotta never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Damariscotta area, click here.

LATEST NEWS

Stepping Stone Housing to Host Open House Stepping Stone Housing, Inc. is inviting the entire community to attend an open house at its newly renovated apartment building at 53 Biscay Road in Damariscotta from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. The Damariscotta-based nonprofit, which provides affordable local housing, will also be holding one of its... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Doris Bredeau Doris Bredeau, 93, passed away peacefully on Sept. 13, 2021 at Cove’s Edge in Damariscotta. She was born Nov. 27, 1927, the daughter of Willard and Alice Wilson Sanborn. She attended schools in Lincolnville, Thomaston and Rockland. She was married to her husband Louis Bredeau and they raised four children. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Newcastle Summer Resident Swims Length of Damariscotta River Newcastle summer resident Alison Hayden swam the length of the Damariscotta River on Saturday, Aug. 21, without fanfare. She left her family’s home on Glidden Street in Newcastle a little after noon and arrived at the South Bristol Coop at 6:15 p.m. “It is something I have always wanted to... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE