Damariscotta, ME

What's up: Top news in Damariscotta

Damariscotta News Flash
Damariscotta News Flash
 6 days ago

(DAMARISCOTTA, ME) The news in Damariscotta never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Damariscotta area, click here.

Damariscotta / lcnme.com

Stepping Stone Housing to Host Open House

Stepping Stone Housing to Host Open House

Stepping Stone Housing, Inc. is inviting the entire community to attend an open house at its newly renovated apartment building at 53 Biscay Road in Damariscotta from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. The Damariscotta-based nonprofit, which provides affordable local housing, will also be holding one of its... Read more

Waldoboro / lcnme.com

Doris Bredeau

Doris Bredeau

Doris Bredeau, 93, passed away peacefully on Sept. 13, 2021 at Cove’s Edge in Damariscotta. She was born Nov. 27, 1927, the daughter of Willard and Alice Wilson Sanborn. She attended schools in Lincolnville, Thomaston and Rockland. She was married to her husband Louis Bredeau and they raised four children. Read more

Newcastle / lcnme.com

Newcastle Summer Resident Swims Length of Damariscotta River

Newcastle Summer Resident Swims Length of Damariscotta River

Newcastle summer resident Alison Hayden swam the length of the Damariscotta River on Saturday, Aug. 21, without fanfare. She left her family’s home on Glidden Street in Newcastle a little after noon and arrived at the South Bristol Coop at 6:15 p.m. “It is something I have always wanted to... Read more

Damariscotta / villagesoup.com

'Artist's Choice' show opens at River Arts; reception Sept. 18

‘Artist’s Choice’ show opens at River Arts; reception Sept. 18

DAMARISCOTTA — River Arts, 36 Elm St., presents “Artist’s Choice,” an exhibition showcasing the breadth of artistic expression for which Maine artists are known. Juror Simon van der Ven selected 73 artists from 153 entrants. Van der Ven noted, “I was very impressed by the quantity, variety, and high quality of submissions for the ‘Artist’s Choice’ show. Selecting the pieces for the exhibition was no easy task. It’s very clear River Arts is at the center of a rich and nurturing arts community.” Read more

Maine Government
Damariscotta News Flash

Damariscotta News Flash

Damariscotta, ME
With Damariscotta News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

