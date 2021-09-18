What's up: News headlines in Montague

Lifelong Montague resident wants back on Selectboard

MONTAGUE — Born, raised and having lived in Montague for 63 years, Selectboard candidate Mark Fairbrother said his campaign is a matter of “unfinished business.”. Fairbrother served on the Selectboard from 2009 to 2015, and said he’s ready to return to fill the seat opened by member Michael Nelson’s resignation. The Montague City resident hopes his longtime involvement with the town can compliment what he sees as a “revitalization” of the area. Read more