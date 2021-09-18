What's up: News headlines in Montague
(MONTAGUE, MA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Montague.
Montague Selectboard candidate wants to continue town’s momentum, focus on infrastructure
MONTAGUE — Selectboard candidate Matthew Lord may have been the last of the election hopefuls to move to the Pioneer Valley, but after four years in town, Lord feels he’s developed a good rapport with his fellow residents. A Lexington native, Lord, 40, moved to Montague Center in July 2017... Read more
Lifelong Montague resident wants back on Selectboard
MONTAGUE — Born, raised and having lived in Montague for 63 years, Selectboard candidate Mark Fairbrother said his campaign is a matter of “unfinished business.”. Fairbrother served on the Selectboard from 2009 to 2015, and said he’s ready to return to fill the seat opened by member Michael Nelson’s resignation. The Montague City resident hopes his longtime involvement with the town can compliment what he sees as a “revitalization” of the area. Read more
Montague healer brings ‘FLOWpresso’ air massage therapy to Franklin County
MONTAGUE — Through his business called Wellness Within Reach, holistic health practitioner Peter Seymour Howe is now offering “FLOWpresso” sessions to help those looking to release stress. While the practice is specifically designed for people with lymphedema (a build-up of fluid in soft body tissues when the lymphatic system is... Read more
‘Old habits die hard’: Montague’s eldest Selectboard candidate looks to continue town service
MONTAGUE — After four decades of building a connection to Montague, Selectboard candidate David Jensen looks to bring his extensive business and town experience to the table. Raised in a “rich suburb” of Dover as part of “a modest-income family,” Jensen, 70, lived in Royalston and Amherst before buying the... Read more
