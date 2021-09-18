News wrap: Headlines in Haines
(HAINES, AK) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Haines.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
‘Amazing to see it happening’: Team Rubicon volunteers help with Haines storm cleanup
83-year-old Lemmie Spradlin has lived in Haines for 20 years. Since her husband passed away more than a decade ago, she’s lived alone in a two-bedroom house on Mathius Road. Last year, on Dec. 2, she woke at 2 a.m. with water pouring through her front door. She says she’s felt numb since then. Read more
Life saver award
Mayor Douglas Olerud presents lifeguard Kaitlyn Tolin with the Haines Life Saver Award at Tuesday's assembly meeting. Tolin rescued Los Angeles surfer Adam de Boer from a Turnagain Arm bore tide current on July 24. The award prize was a bouquet of flowers and a pack of Life Savers candy. Read more
Haines fair talent show winner competes in Palmer
The day before he was to compete in the Alaska's Got Talent competition at the Alaska State Fair, 13-year-old guitarist Nate White of Haines stopped in an Anchorage music shop to check out instruments. While there, he saw Silas Jones, another guitarist who was about his age, jamming like a... Read more
Yukon musician Nicole Edwards
(September 14, 1970 – September 8, 2021) Nicole Edwards, musician, community organizer, and long-time friend to many in Haines, passed away at her home in the Yukon last week. Nicole lived a life of open-hearted positivity, seeing the beauty and humanity in each person she met. She was able to... Read more
Comments / 0