What's up: Top news in Ellis

Ellis school board approves escalating COVID mitigation plan
ELLIS — On Monday, the Ellis USD 388 Board of Education approved a change in the district's COVID-19 mitigation strategy after nearly a quarter of students in the combined junior/senior high school were quarantined last week. The concern with the old policy boiled down to the length — 10 days... Read more
Kansas sex offender bribed 8-year-old online gamer to make child porn, officials say
A Ellis man will spend 40 years in federal prison for convincing an 8-year-old Michigan child he met through an online game to film and photograph themself engaging in sexual acts, according to court records and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas. Prosecutors say 49-year-old Clinton Wade... Read more
