Ellis, KS

What's up: Top news in Ellis

Ellis Journal
 6 days ago

(ELLIS, KS) What’s going on in Ellis? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Ellis area, click here.

Ellis / hayspost.com

Ellis school board approves escalating COVID mitigation plan

ELLIS — On Monday, the Ellis USD 388 Board of Education approved a change in the district's COVID-19 mitigation strategy after nearly a quarter of students in the combined junior/senior high school were quarantined last week. The concern with the old policy boiled down to the length — 10 days... Read more

Kansas / kansas.com

Kansas sex offender bribed 8-year-old online gamer to make child porn, officials say

A Ellis man will spend 40 years in federal prison for convincing an 8-year-old Michigan child he met through an online game to film and photograph themself engaging in sexual acts, according to court records and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas. Prosecutors say 49-year-old Clinton Wade... Read more

Ellis / ksn.com

Ellis man receives explicit photos from 8-year-old through online game, court finds

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas man persuaded a child to send him sexually explicit images through an online game and messaging apps, according to the United States Department of Justice. A judge sentenced Clinton Wade McElroy, 49, of Ellis, to 40 years in prison after being convicted of producing... Read more

We can blame the judicial system for letting repeat sexual predators out and never making them serve a full sentence. It's a proven fact these perverts do not change and their first victim should also be their last....lock them up for life!

Where is Kamala Harris when we need her to post bail so this man can be released to us

