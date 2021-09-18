What's up: Top news in Ellis

(ELLIS, KS) What’s going on in Ellis? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Ellis area, click here.

TOP VIEWED

Ellis school board approves escalating COVID mitigation plan ELLIS — On Monday, the Ellis USD 388 Board of Education approved a change in the district's COVID-19 mitigation strategy after nearly a quarter of students in the combined junior/senior high school were quarantined last week. The concern with the old policy boiled down to the length — 10 days... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Kansas sex offender bribed 8-year-old online gamer to make child porn, officials say A Ellis man will spend 40 years in federal prison for convincing an 8-year-old Michigan child he met through an online game to film and photograph themself engaging in sexual acts, according to court records and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas. Prosecutors say 49-year-old Clinton Wade... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE