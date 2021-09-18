Top Ritzville news stories
Ritzville man arrested, again
RITZVILLE – A local man was arrested early Friday evening, September 10, after allegedly trespassing at Ritzville Golf Course. Brian Massey, age 33, of Ritzville, was arrested on a probable cause of trespassing at the Ritzville Golf Course and numerous warrants issued by Adams County District Court. The warrants stem... Read more
Livestock sale brings in more than $100K
RITZVILLE – The annual Wheat Land Communities' Fair livestock sale brought in more than $100,000. "The livestock sale surpassed the $100,000 mark this year, ending at $100,779 plus add-on support," fair volunteer Lori Williams said. "Something we haven't done since 2015. Here is a list of the aspiring producer, their... Read more
Washington Word Test. How Many Can You Pronounce? [VIDEO]
There's a little spot in the world just outside of Ritzville, WA called Tokio. Every time we drive to Spokane, I see the sign for the exit. But is it pronounced like the Japanese city Tokyo? Or is it a Native American word that has a different pronunciation? Okay, in this example, you say it just like Tokyo. But not all names or places in Washington are so easy to roll off the tongue. I was born on the west side, but grew up in Montana, so when I came back to Washington almost 10 years ago, I had to be careful with names like Willamette. Anyone who didn't grow up here always makes the mistake of saying WILL-UH-MET, instead of Will-lamm-it. Read more
