Ritzville, WA

Top Ritzville news stories

Ritzville Journal
Ritzville Journal
 6 days ago

(RITZVILLE, WA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Ritzville.

Ritzville / ritzvillejournal.com

Ritzville man arrested, again

Ritzville man arrested, again

RITZVILLE – A local man was arrested early Friday evening, September 10, after allegedly trespassing at Ritzville Golf Course. Brian Massey, age 33, of Ritzville, was arrested on a probable cause of trespassing at the Ritzville Golf Course and numerous warrants issued by Adams County District Court. The warrants stem... Read more

Ritzville / ritzvillejournal.com

Livestock sale brings in more than $100K

Livestock sale brings in more than $100K

RITZVILLE – The annual Wheat Land Communities' Fair livestock sale brought in more than $100,000. "The livestock sale surpassed the $100,000 mark this year, ending at $100,779 plus add-on support," fair volunteer Lori Williams said. "Something we haven't done since 2015. Here is a list of the aspiring producer, their... Read more

Washington / newstalk870.am

Washington Word Test. How Many Can You Pronounce? [VIDEO]

Washington Word Test. How Many Can You Pronounce? [VIDEO]

There's a little spot in the world just outside of Ritzville, WA called Tokio. Every time we drive to Spokane, I see the sign for the exit. But is it pronounced like the Japanese city Tokyo? Or is it a Native American word that has a different pronunciation? Okay, in this example, you say it just like Tokyo. But not all names or places in Washington are so easy to roll off the tongue. I was born on the west side, but grew up in Montana, so when I came back to Washington almost 10 years ago, I had to be careful with names like Willamette. Anyone who didn't grow up here always makes the mistake of saying WILL-UH-MET, instead of Will-lamm-it. Read more

Ritzville Journal

Ritzville Journal

Ritzville, WA
ABOUT

With Ritzville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

