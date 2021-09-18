Top stories trending in Covelo

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covelo, CA

(COVELO, CA) The news in Covelo never sleeps, and we've got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Covelo area, click here.

Covelo / crimevoice.com

Man arrested in assault and vandalism incident

Originally published as a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office press release – “On 09-04-2021 at about 12:30 PM Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were responding to a possible brandishing of a firearm incident on the corner of Barnes Lane and Highway 162 in Covelo, California. Deputies heard via the radio that Round... Read more

Covelo / mendofever.com

Law Enforcement and Medical Personnel Responding to Reports of a Man Shot in the Neck at Covelo’s Buckhorn Bar

Law enforcement and medical personnel are responding Code 3 (with lights and sirens) to the Buckhorn Bar in Covelo after reports of a male being shot in the neck came in to 911 at approximately 11:40 p.m. First responders were told by the dispatcher that attempts were being made to... Read more

Covelo / pressdemocrat.com

Man killed in shooting near Covelo bar; suspects at large

A 26-year-old man was killed Wednesday night in a shooting near a Covelo bar, authorities said, and the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. near Buckhorn Bar at 76360 Covelo Road, said Sheriff’s Capt. Greg Van... Read more

Covelo / mendovoice.com

Mendocino Sheriff seeks two suspects after homicide in Covelo

MENDOCINO Co., 9/16/21 — The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is requesting information from the public regarding two suspects who have been identified in connection with a homicide that occurred late Wednesday evening in Covelo. According the to the announcement, Dino Michael Blackbear, a 34-year old man, and Carina Amanda... Read more

ABOUT

With Covelo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

