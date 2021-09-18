Top stories trending in Langdon
(LANGDON, ND) What’s going on in Langdon? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Donald (Don) Barr
A celebration of life luncheon will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Hubbard Community Center in Hubbard, Minn., for Donald (Don) Roy Barr, 81, of Hubbard, Minn., who passed away in the comfort of his home with the presence of his familybvon September 2, 2021, after his battle with cancer. Read more
Fernandez new doctor at CCMH
Oscar Fernandez, MD, joined the Cavalier County Memorial Hospital and Clinic staff on August 1, 2021. He is here full-time as a family practice physician. He takes call and sees clinic patients 20 days a month. Fernandez is originally from Cuba and grew up in Miami, Florida. He was prompted... Read more
Langdon City Commission holds short meeting
The Langdon City Commission met September 13th for their scheduled meeting. The street department reported they’ve been mowing and working on equipment for winter. The Activity Center backboards and wall pads are installed. The old backboards will be up for sale. New stage curtains should arrive in October. There have been conflict and harassment charges filed against several individuals by Chelsea Graber who runs and manages the Activity Center. These individuals will be interviewed, and a review will occur for the harassment charges. Read more
