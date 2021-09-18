What's up: News headlines in Chamberlain

(CHAMBERLAIN, SD) The news in Chamberlain never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Mitchell Man Dies After Brule County Crash CHAMBERLAIN — The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a Mitchell man died last week as a result of injuries suffered in a crash near Interstate 90 in Brule County. The crashed happened August 26th around 12:30 pm when a 2016 Ford Taurus crashed at Exit 265 one mile east of Chamberlain. The car exited the interstate but went into the ditch on the south side of the interstate and rolled over. The car was driven by 87 year-old Armond Oehlerking of Mitchell was airlifted to Sioux Falls after the crash. He died on September 9th. A passenger in the car, 84-year-old Jeanette Carley of Mitchell suffered serious, non-life threatening injuries. Both Oehlerking and Carley were using seat belts at the time of the crash. Read more

