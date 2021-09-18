CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chamberlain, SD

What's up: News headlines in Chamberlain

 6 days ago

(CHAMBERLAIN, SD) The news in Chamberlain never sleeps, and we've got you covered with daily updates.

Brule County / kccrradio.com

Mitchell Man Dies After Brule County Crash

CHAMBERLAIN — The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a Mitchell man died last week as a result of injuries suffered in a crash near Interstate 90 in Brule County. The crashed happened August 26th around 12:30 pm when a 2016 Ford Taurus crashed at Exit 265 one mile east of Chamberlain. The car exited the interstate but went into the ditch on the south side of the interstate and rolled over. The car was driven by 87 year-old Armond Oehlerking of Mitchell was airlifted to Sioux Falls after the crash. He died on September 9th. A passenger in the car, 84-year-old Jeanette Carley of Mitchell suffered serious, non-life threatening injuries. Both Oehlerking and Carley were using seat belts at the time of the crash. Read more

Chamberlain / drgnews.com

Aug. 26, 2021, accident in Brule County near Chamberlain turns fatal

An 87 year old Mitchell man has died as the result of injuries sustained in a one-vehicle crash that occurred the afternoon of Aug. 26, 2021, (12:35pm CT) one mile east of Chamberlain. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says preliminary crash information indicates Armond Oehlerking was driving a 2016 Ford... Read more

Chamberlain / keloland.com

87-year-old man identified as person killed in Brule County crash

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. (KELO) — A Mitchell man has been identified as the person killed in a crash on August 26 near Chamberlain. South Dakota Highway Patrol says a Ford Taurus was traveling on I-90 and took the 265 exit. The vehicle went into the ditch on the south side of the interstate and rolled. Read more

Chamberlain / mitchellrepublic.com

One sentenced for firearm violation, trial set for assault on six responders in Chamberlain incident

CHAMBERLAIN — One man was sentenced and a woman is set for trial after a March incident outside a bar led to the man waving a gun and the woman allegedly assaulting police. Jason Sillaway, 44, of Oacoma, was sentenced Sept. 10 in a Brule County courtroom for an incident in which he produced a firearm while intoxicated. Read more

Chamberlain, SD
