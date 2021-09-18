What's up: News headlines in Chamberlain
Mitchell Man Dies After Brule County Crash
CHAMBERLAIN — The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a Mitchell man died last week as a result of injuries suffered in a crash near Interstate 90 in Brule County. The crashed happened August 26th around 12:30 pm when a 2016 Ford Taurus crashed at Exit 265 one mile east of Chamberlain. The car exited the interstate but went into the ditch on the south side of the interstate and rolled over. The car was driven by 87 year-old Armond Oehlerking of Mitchell was airlifted to Sioux Falls after the crash. He died on September 9th. A passenger in the car, 84-year-old Jeanette Carley of Mitchell suffered serious, non-life threatening injuries. Both Oehlerking and Carley were using seat belts at the time of the crash. Read more
One sentenced for firearm violation, trial set for assault on six responders in Chamberlain incident
CHAMBERLAIN — One man was sentenced and a woman is set for trial after a March incident outside a bar led to the man waving a gun and the woman allegedly assaulting police. Jason Sillaway, 44, of Oacoma, was sentenced Sept. 10 in a Brule County courtroom for an incident in which he produced a firearm while intoxicated. Read more
