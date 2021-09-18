CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granby, CO

What's up: Top news in Granby

Granby News Flash
 6 days ago

(GRANBY, CO) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Granby.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Granby area, click here.

Granby / skyhinews.com

With lots of development on horizon, Granby looks at vision for downtown

Trustees are contemplating how to make Granby more of a destination as development swells along the town’s main street. US Highway 40, also known as Agate Avenue, stretches five lanes through the middle of Granby and poses a challenge for the town’s walkability and bike-friendliness. “When we talk about the... Read more

Comments
avatar

they've been working on one property for close to two years now, and still no sign of getting anything finished this year. I get that we live in a resort area, but every summer more and more people are coming up here, making life hard for our citizens, also our infrastructure is old and outdated and really can't handle all the growth and tourist, and who gonna be on the bill for all of that? the locals. many of us think that the town planners only care about the money, well the locals are going to get taxed a lot to fix our infrastructure. why not raise taxes on that horrible rv park, oh yeah, not to mention that many locals are leaving because of lack of affordable housing.

Granby / skyhinews.com

Granby on path to finish sidewalk to City Market

The unfinished path to City Market, known as the “halfway pathway,” might finally reach its destination. Granby trustees approved moving forward with the project Tuesday. The path currently goes from Kaibab Park to the Grand Elk Golf Course maintenance building, but couldn’t be completed a few years ago due to funding issues. Read more

Grand County / skyhinews.com

What’s up this week in Grand

Look out for these upcoming events this week in Grand County. For more, go to the Community Calendar. Friday Day Camp — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Meet at the Granby Community Building for a visit to the Silverthorne Rec Center with the Granby Recreation Department. Cost is $35 per and pre-registration is required. For more, 970-887-3961. Read more

Granby / skyhinews.com

Rodeo Apartments developer out as Granby invests in workforce housing parcel

Granby may be nixing its contracts with the prospective developer for the Rodeo Apartments, but the town still has big plans for the 30-acre parcel slated for workforce housing. On Tuesday, following an executive session, Mayor Josh Hardy announced that the town has received little response from Mark Unicome, developer... Read more

Comments

 

ABOUT

With Granby News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

