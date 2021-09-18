What's up: Top news in Granby

What’s up this week in Grand

Look out for these upcoming events this week in Grand County. For more, go to the Community Calendar. Friday Day Camp — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Meet at the Granby Community Building for a visit to the Silverthorne Rec Center with the Granby Recreation Department. Cost is $35 per and pre-registration is required. For more, 970-887-3961. Read more