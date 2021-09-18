What's up: Top news in Granby
With lots of development on horizon, Granby looks at vision for downtown
Trustees are contemplating how to make Granby more of a destination as development swells along the town’s main street. US Highway 40, also known as Agate Avenue, stretches five lanes through the middle of Granby and poses a challenge for the town’s walkability and bike-friendliness. “When we talk about the... Read more
they've been working on one property for close to two years now, and still no sign of getting anything finished this year. I get that we live in a resort area, but every summer more and more people are coming up here, making life hard for our citizens, also our infrastructure is old and outdated and really can't handle all the growth and tourist, and who gonna be on the bill for all of that? the locals. many of us think that the town planners only care about the money, well the locals are going to get taxed a lot to fix our infrastructure. why not raise taxes on that horrible rv park, oh yeah, not to mention that many locals are leaving because of lack of affordable housing.
Granby on path to finish sidewalk to City Market
The unfinished path to City Market, known as the “halfway pathway,” might finally reach its destination. Granby trustees approved moving forward with the project Tuesday. The path currently goes from Kaibab Park to the Grand Elk Golf Course maintenance building, but couldn’t be completed a few years ago due to funding issues. Read more
What’s up this week in Grand
Look out for these upcoming events this week in Grand County. For more, go to the Community Calendar. Friday Day Camp — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Meet at the Granby Community Building for a visit to the Silverthorne Rec Center with the Granby Recreation Department. Cost is $35 per and pre-registration is required. For more, 970-887-3961. Read more
Rodeo Apartments developer out as Granby invests in workforce housing parcel
Granby may be nixing its contracts with the prospective developer for the Rodeo Apartments, but the town still has big plans for the 30-acre parcel slated for workforce housing. On Tuesday, following an executive session, Mayor Josh Hardy announced that the town has received little response from Mark Unicome, developer... Read more