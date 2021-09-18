Top stories trending in Enterprise

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enterprise, OR

(ENTERPRISE, OR) The news in Enterprise never sleeps, and we've got you covered with daily updates.

Obituary: Shane Homan

Obituary: Shane Homan

Shane Homan, 67, of Enterprise and Palm Desert, California, died unexpectedly Aug. 29, 2021, at his residence in Enterprise. A family celebration of his life was held Sept. 11. Shane was born Oct. 22, 1953, in Enterprise, to Gerald Homan and Beverly Homan. He was one of the first premature... Read more

La Grande / lagrandeobserver.com

Prep football roundup: Powder Valley beats St. Paul in battle of 1A heavyweights

Prep football roundup: Powder Valley beats St. Paul in battle of 1A heavyweights

NORTH POWDER — The Badgers won their biggest game of the year to date, defeating St. Paul 50-40 at home on Friday, Sept. 17. Coming into the matchup, Powder Valley was ranked No. 5 in the OSAA 1A rankings and St. Paul was slated at No. 6. The Badgers trailed early on, but explosive performances from Reece Dixon, Clay Martin and Kaden Krieger led the way for the victory. Read more

La Grande / lagrandeobserver.com

Prep cross-country roundup: Enterprise tops boys race at Wallowa County Invitational, La Grande wins girls race

Prep cross-country roundup: Enterprise tops boys race at Wallowa County Invitational, La Grande wins girls race

WALLOWA — Cross-country teams from across the region gathered at Wallowa Lake to compete at the Wallowa County Invitational. Enterprise senior Bayden Menton hosted the meet through his senior project at Joseph High School. Enterprise’s senior Zac Knapp topped the competition, finishing with a blazing time of 16:20 in the... Read more

ABOUT

With Enterprise Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

