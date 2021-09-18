Top stories trending in Enterprise

(ENTERPRISE, OR) The news in Enterprise never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Obituary: Shane Homan Shane Homan, 67, of Enterprise and Palm Desert, California, died unexpectedly Aug. 29, 2021, at his residence in Enterprise. A family celebration of his life was held Sept. 11. Shane was born Oct. 22, 1953, in Enterprise, to Gerald Homan and Beverly Homan. He was one of the first premature... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Prep football roundup: Powder Valley beats St. Paul in battle of 1A heavyweights NORTH POWDER — The Badgers won their biggest game of the year to date, defeating St. Paul 50-40 at home on Friday, Sept. 17. Coming into the matchup, Powder Valley was ranked No. 5 in the OSAA 1A rankings and St. Paul was slated at No. 6. The Badgers trailed early on, but explosive performances from Reece Dixon, Clay Martin and Kaden Krieger led the way for the victory. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE