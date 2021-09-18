CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Tisbury, MA

What's up: News headlines in West Tisbury

West Tisbury Voice
West Tisbury Voice
 6 days ago

(WEST TISBURY, MA) The news in West Tisbury never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the West Tisbury area, click here.

West Tisbury / mvtimes.com

Spiritual Windows: Monotypes by Issa Van Dyke

Spiritual Windows: Monotypes by Issa Van Dyke

Islander artist Issa Van Dyke will show a collection of her monotypes at the Art Barn in West Tisbury this weekend. In March 2020, as the pandemic gained momentum, Issa retreated from the mainland to her family property in West Tisbury. Inspired by her late artist father’s journey, when he taught himself to paint by making small boxes with tiny paintings inside, she began by making small artworks. These small, constrained surfaces encouraged experimenting with new materials and techniques, resulting in studies which have led to larger, more complex monotypes. Read more

West Tisbury / mvtimes.com

Glassworks: Everything is illuminated

Glassworks: Everything is illuminated

Walking into Glassworks on its historic property in West Tisbury is magical. The luminescent gallery is filled with the translucent colors of glass objects that affect you on a visceral level. It is a place of wonder and creativity. Andrew and Susan Shapiro Magdanz built Glassworks in 1992 with a... Read more

Dukes County / mvtimes.com

Dukes County to mandate vaccines for county employees

Dukes County to mandate vaccines for county employees

Dukes County employees will soon be required to be fully vaccinated if they are working in-person in county buildings, barring exemptions for sincerely held religious beliefs and medical reasons. At the commission’s meeting Wednesday, Dukes County commissioners voted to implement a mandatory vaccination policy modeled after the policy adopted by... Read more

Comments / 0

West Tisbury, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
West Tisbury, MA
West Tisbury Voice

West Tisbury Voice

West Tisbury, MA
ABOUT

With West Tisbury Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

