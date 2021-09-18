What's up: News headlines in West Tisbury

(WEST TISBURY, MA) The news in West Tisbury never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the West Tisbury area, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Spiritual Windows: Monotypes by Issa Van Dyke Islander artist Issa Van Dyke will show a collection of her monotypes at the Art Barn in West Tisbury this weekend. In March 2020, as the pandemic gained momentum, Issa retreated from the mainland to her family property in West Tisbury. Inspired by her late artist father’s journey, when he taught himself to paint by making small boxes with tiny paintings inside, she began by making small artworks. These small, constrained surfaces encouraged experimenting with new materials and techniques, resulting in studies which have led to larger, more complex monotypes. Read more

LATEST NEWS

Glassworks: Everything is illuminated Walking into Glassworks on its historic property in West Tisbury is magical. The luminescent gallery is filled with the translucent colors of glass objects that affect you on a visceral level. It is a place of wonder and creativity. Andrew and Susan Shapiro Magdanz built Glassworks in 1992 with a... Read more

LOCAL PICK