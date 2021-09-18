News wrap: Headlines in Grand Marais
Highway 61 Detour Near County Road 7 To End
As the project along the North Shore approaches it's completion, officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation are alerting the general public about the ending of the detour that's existed on County Road 7. The project on Highway 61 near Grand Marais has necessitated the detour for most of the summer road construction season. Read more
September 15, 2021 - Grand Marais Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting
2021 Plein Air Grand Marais - Previews & Opening Reception!
Scott Lloyd Anderson workshop. Photo credit: Colleen Cosgrove. From the Cook County Historical Society - September 15, 2021. Plein Air Grand Marais 2021 is underway and there are many wonderful artworks being created throughout the county this week! The final exhibition of 66 Plein Air artists will be at the JHP Art Gallery from Sept 17 - Oct 10 - with the opening reception this Friday evening (see info below)! Read more
Airplane accident at old airport in Grand Marais
In the last of the 40s I came down the Old Gunflint, 4th Avenue West [Creechville], by what now is the ball field there was a Beechcraft Bonanza. A single engine, 4-place airplane was taking off headed west to come over the road I was on, so I stopped to watch. I could see that he wasn’t going to make […] Read more
