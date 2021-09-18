CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Marais, MN

News wrap: Headlines in Grand Marais

Grand Marais Updates
Grand Marais Updates
 6 days ago

(GRAND MARAIS, MN) Here are today’s top stories from the Grand Marais area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Grand Marais area, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Grand Marais / b105country.com

Highway 61 Detour Near County Road 7 To End

Highway 61 Detour Near County Road 7 To End

As the project along the North Shore approaches it's completion, officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation are alerting the general public about the ending of the detour that's existed on County Road 7. The project on Highway 61 near Grand Marais has necessitated the detour for most of the summer road construction season. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Grand Marais / youtube.com

September 15, 2021 - Grand Marais Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting

September 15, 2021 - Grand Marais Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting

Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Grand Marais / boreal.org

2021 Plein Air Grand Marais - Previews & Opening Reception!

2021 Plein Air Grand Marais - Previews & Opening Reception!

Scott Lloyd Anderson workshop. Photo credit: Colleen Cosgrove. From the Cook County Historical Society - September 15, 2021. Plein Air Grand Marais 2021 is underway and there are many wonderful artworks being created throughout the county this week! The final exhibition of 66 Plein Air artists will be at the JHP Art Gallery from Sept 17 - Oct 10 - with the opening reception this Friday evening (see info below)! Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Grand Marais / cookcountynews-herald.com

Airplane accident at old airport in Grand Marais

Airplane accident at old airport in Grand Marais

In the last of the 40s I came down the Old Gunflint, 4th Avenue West [Creechville], by what now is the ball field there was a Beechcraft Bonanza. A single engine, 4-place airplane was taking off headed west to come over the road I was on, so I stopped to watch. I could see that he wasn’t going to make […] Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Grand Marais, MN
Grand Marais, MN
Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Grand Marais Updates

Grand Marais Updates

Grand Marais, MN
10
Followers
108
Post
931
Views
ABOUT

With Grand Marais Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy