Holyoke, CO

Trending local news in Holyoke

Holyoke News Flash
 6 days ago

(HOLYOKE, CO) What’s going on in Holyoke? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Holyoke area, click here.

Holyoke

Flags fly Saturday as 9/11 is remembered

Flags fly Saturday as 9/11 is remembered

The stars and stripes were blowing in the wind in Holyoke and across the nation Saturday, Sept. 11, as the country remembered the 9/11 attacks after 20 years. Holyoke Volunteer Fire Department’s truck with the ladder raised high to hang the American flag was parked a block east of the stoplight in Holyoke to remind passers-by of the significance of the day. — The Holyoke Enterprise | Johnson Publications. Read more

Holyoke

Book Bonanza has treasures for all

Book Bonanza has treasures for all

Lexus and June, pictured from left, had a grand time at the Heginbotham Library’s Book Bonanza on Saturday, Sept. 11, which they attended with their grandma, Debby Banaka. Friends of the Library was pleased to bring back the book sale after not being able to conduct it last year due to COVID restrictions. For those who missed Saturday’s event, another day has been set for book browsing time in the library’s Carriage House on Friday, Sept. 17, from noon-5 p.m. — The Holyoke Enterprise | Johnson Publications. Read more

Holyoke

New Cobblestone GM ready to connect with community

New Cobblestone GM ready to connect with community

Bailey Bradley has been the general manager of Cobblestone Inn & Suites in Holyoke since Aug. 1, and her familiarity with the community and experience in the hotel industry have prepared her to hit the ground running in her new role. Born and raised in Holyoke, she worked at Cobblestone... Read more

Holyoke

Community rallies to support Sagehorn family

Community rallies to support Sagehorn family

Keith Sagehorn, at left, talks to Max Wear and looks out over his field Monday morning, Sept. 13. Wear was one of many community members who volunteered to help harvest Sagehorn’s millet. In a show of support to the family after Keith and Diane’s 33-year-old son John’s unexpected death last week, between 25-30 farmers and other family friends flocked to the Sagehorn fields with their combines, grain carts and other equipment to assist with the project, which was organized by Marc Schlachter. Volunteers operated a total of seven combines, five grain carts and 13 semis to help harvest the millet from four different fields in a demonstration of support for the Sagehorns. Central Plains Equipment donated the use of a tractor for the day, and Scholl Oil provided a fuel truck. — The Holyoke Enterprise | Johnson Publications. Read more

#Local News
Holyoke News Flash

Holyoke, CO
ABOUT

With Holyoke News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

