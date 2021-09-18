Trending local news in Holyoke

(HOLYOKE, CO) What’s going on in Holyoke? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Holyoke area, click here.

Flags fly Saturday as 9/11 is remembered The stars and stripes were blowing in the wind in Holyoke and across the nation Saturday, Sept. 11, as the country remembered the 9/11 attacks after 20 years. Holyoke Volunteer Fire Department’s truck with the ladder raised high to hang the American flag was parked a block east of the stoplight in Holyoke to remind passers-by of the significance of the day. — The Holyoke Enterprise | Johnson Publications. Read more

Book Bonanza has treasures for all Lexus and June, pictured from left, had a grand time at the Heginbotham Library’s Book Bonanza on Saturday, Sept. 11, which they attended with their grandma, Debby Banaka. Friends of the Library was pleased to bring back the book sale after not being able to conduct it last year due to COVID restrictions. For those who missed Saturday’s event, another day has been set for book browsing time in the library’s Carriage House on Friday, Sept. 17, from noon-5 p.m. — The Holyoke Enterprise | Johnson Publications. Read more

New Cobblestone GM ready to connect with community Bailey Bradley has been the general manager of Cobblestone Inn & Suites in Holyoke since Aug. 1, and her familiarity with the community and experience in the hotel industry have prepared her to hit the ground running in her new role. Born and raised in Holyoke, she worked at Cobblestone... Read more

