What's up: Leading stories in Red Lodge

BBPI Off and Running with $500,000 Donation

By Eleanor GuerreroCCN Senior Reporter In a clear win for dinosaur science this season, the nonprofit Bighorn Basin Paleontological Institute (BBPI) just received whopping support for its years of effort. An original 1936, White Model 706, Yellowstone National Park Tour bus was sold by Jim and Colleen Kilbane, of Red Lodge, snatching $500,000 as a charity item at an auction at RM Sotheby’s, Indiana, Sept. 4.The BBPI is held at the Yellowstone-Bighorn Research Association (YBRA), a local operation just around the corner at Mt. Maurice south of Red Lodge. The site’s accommodations and classrooms were first built in the 1930s. YBRA is homey, to say the least, with cabins showers, home-style cooking, and a view of the Beartooths to die for. The camp is located on the edge of the front range of the Beartooth Mountains overlooking Red Lodge.Executive Director of BBPI, Jason Schein said, “It means the world to have people like Colleen and Jim in your corner rooting for you, and it is such an honor to be entrusted with a gift like their Yellowstone Bus that is so meaningful, that they poured so much love and care into. The Kilbanes have been incredibly good to BBPI since our very first introduction when I knew very few people in Red Lodge. They have such big hearts and have really gone out of their way to help the organization succeed. We've come a long way in a short period of time, and it's truly an honor that we have friends and donors that want to help us continue to grow and get to the next level. I couldn't be more grateful.” Colleen Kilbane said, “Jim and I are over the moon about this news!” When she heard of the sale, she cried with joy. “We are so excited to have this money go towards the paleontologists here.”She explained their decision to donate. “Jim and I wanted to keep the bus local, but after a conversation with the local organization, we were told the bus had no value due to safety upgrades to the engine and running gear. We then made the difficult decision to send it to RM Sotheby's to auction on the east coast.”The Kilbanes had already upgraded the engine and running gear “as it was important to us to safely transport precious cargo such as Make a Wish Kids, friends and family."“We chose the Bighorn Basin Paleontological Institute because we respect their work and also find the local dinosaur digs in the Pryor Mountains fascinating! We wanted to make future plans possible with this donation,” said Colleen.Once the decision was made, she said, “Jim and I donated our 1936 Yellowstone Park Bus to the Bighorn Basin Paleontological Institute here in Red Lodge. The last bus sold for $125,000. This exceeded our expectations tenfold!” White became the provider of choice for the majority of tour vehicles provided to the US National Park Service and Yellowstone National Park starting in 1917. Ninety-eight Model 706s were delivered to Yellowstone between 1936 and 1938, including 27 in 1936. Touring in an open-air bus was the height of luxury. The model has a V-8 with automatic transmission and was upgraded to power steering. The vehicles were phased out in the ‘60s.Schein said, “I'm not kidding when I say that we had staff and supporters across the country streaming the auction live and texting me about how they were dancing around their homes and screaming with joy. This was an incredible moment to experience - and it happened in less than 4 minutes! We knew that this bus was a very significant and rare gift, but auctions are always a little bit scary because you can't guarantee how they will turn out. This was far beyond what we expected and we were honestly in shock for a while. It felt like a dream.”Regarding the auction, Colleen said, “Apparently, when it got to that $250,000 people started cheering. As it went up and up and up, knowing that this was a donation to a good organization, the crowd was standing on their feet cheering and clapping when it hit $500,000!” Asked how the money will be applied Schein said they are taking their time. “I wish I had a more exciting answer, but we're not entirely sure yet. At our heart, we're a very financially conscious organization. It's important to us to be able to do our programs and inspire more and more people for many years to come. So while we have a ton of things that we would love to do immediately, we're going to be very smart with this gift. One thing we're very excited for is a new, bigger trailer to haul even more dinosaur finds! We kicked off fundraising for it with the RLACF FunRun and this certainly helps us get the rest of the way!”Since 2017, catching a whiff of adventure and investigatory spirit, people have been coming to the property from all over the country from laymen, scientists, professors, and students to share in the discovery of the dig and find ancient bones.BBPI’s website says it all: “Ever dream of hunting dinosaurs? The Bighorn Basin Paleontological Institute offers an exciting opportunity to work alongside scientists in the fossil-rich and rugged landscapes of southern Montana and northern Wyoming. If you are interested in an unforgettable adventure - truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience…find out how you can become an Expedition Crew Member!” All learn history, geology, and paleontology. However, nationally, museums and field programs and projects are struggling to meet the needs of COVID-19 due to reduced attendance and funding.Schein said, “As far as timing goes, there's certainly never a bad time for a donation, but we did spend a significant amount of funds this summer on anticipated COVID-19 precautions, and unexpected fire precautions (i.e. tents, an extra van for distancing during travel, etc.), so it's really nice to have this surprise financial safety net.”COVID did hit their participant level and revenue. “Due to COVID-19, we made the difficult choice to cancel the 2020 Field Season, and we spent that entire year learning all we could about how to ensure a safe field season.”BBPI did manage to open for 2021. “Luckily,” reflected Schein, “most of our programming is outdoors, but we took a lot of precautions for extra peace of mind. We're very happy that it was successful!”They managed to survive and stay safe through the fire that hit part of Mount Maurice. “Like everyone, we were caught off guard by the ferocity of the fires, but we are so grateful to so many people for making the best out of a very scary situation,” said Schein. “A huge thanks to our incredible participants for their cooperation and understanding, to all of our friends in Red Lodge who made sure that we would have alternative places for our participants and staff if we needed to evacuate the mountain, and especially for the fire teams who were out all day and night flying water on the mountain and monitoring the fires. We were on high alert a few times over the summer, but we really lucked out.” The participants have only been growing. “We've had quite a few repeat participants, but- almost 500 (total)! We started with 40 participants in our first year and had 135 this season!” said Schein. Schein founded BBPI formally in 2017, after building the program since 2010. He was previously Assistant Curator of Natural History at the New Jersey State Museum.BBPI has made significant discoveries. The Cincinnati Museum of Natural History and Science is their official repository. The website explains, “The Morrison Formation is world-famous for holding the remains of many of the largest animals to ever walk the Earth, as well as many of the most iconic dinosaurs! Allosaurus, Stegosaurus, Diplodocus . . . and many others…we’re uncovering every day in the field.” These real Jurassic Park specimens date to 150 million years ago.Colleen reflected, “It was always a dream of mine to own a part of Yellowstone Park history. We enjoyed bus #364 for so many years and had so much fun taking people up for rides. It actually “changed” people’s lives, they said. It was an honor to own her. After so many years, we decided it was time for someone else to own her and love her and enjoy her.""As soon as one field season ends," said Schein, "we're immediately excited for the next one to get started! So, we already can't wait to, barring any unexpected circumstances, we'll be back out in the field for our 2022 Field Season starting in July. This summer we had some very cool conversations with people around Red Lodge and the folks at the Roosevelt Center for some future events, so we're really hoping to make those a reality for the summer as well. Oh! We're celebrating our 5th anniversary in Feb. and I'm very proud to be reaching that milestone!"