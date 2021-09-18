What's up: Leading stories in Red Lodge
(RED LODGE, MT) The news in Red Lodge never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Red Lodge area, click here.
BBPI Off and Running with $500,000 Donation
By Eleanor GuerreroCCN Senior Reporter In a clear win for dinosaur science this season, the nonprofit Bighorn Basin Paleontological Institute (BBPI) just received whopping support for its years of effort. An original 1936, White Model 706, Yellowstone National Park Tour bus was sold by Jim and Colleen Kilbane, of Red Lodge, snatching $500,000 as a charity item at an auction at RM Sotheby’s, Indiana, Sept. 4.The BBPI is held at the Yellowstone-Bighorn Research Association (YBRA), a local operation just around the corner at Mt. Maurice south of Red Lodge. The site’s accommodations and classrooms were first built in the 1930s. YBRA is homey, to say the least, with cabins showers, home-style cooking, and a view of the Beartooths to die for. The camp is located on the edge of the front range of the Beartooth Mountains overlooking Red Lodge.Executive Director of BBPI, Jason Schein said, “It means the world to have people like Colleen and Jim in your corner rooting for you, and it is such an honor to be entrusted with a gift like their Yellowstone Bus that is so meaningful, that they poured so much love and care into. The Kilbanes have been incredibly good to BBPI since our very first introduction when I knew very few people in Red Lodge. They have such big hearts and have really gone out of their way to help the organization succeed. We've come a long way in a short period of time, and it's truly an honor that we have friends and donors that want to help us continue to grow and get to the next level. I couldn't be more grateful.” Colleen Kilbane said, “Jim and I are over the moon about this news!” When she heard of the sale, she cried with joy. “We are so excited to have this money go towards the paleontologists here.”She explained their decision to donate. “Jim and I wanted to keep the bus local, but after a conversation with the local organization, we were told the bus had no value due to safety upgrades to the engine and running gear. We then made the difficult decision to send it to RM Sotheby's to auction on the east coast.”The Kilbanes had already upgraded the engine and running gear “as it was important to us to safely transport precious cargo such as Make a Wish Kids, friends and family."“We chose the Bighorn Basin Paleontological Institute because we respect their work and also find the local dinosaur digs in the Pryor Mountains fascinating! We wanted to make future plans possible with this donation,” said Colleen.Once the decision was made, she said, “Jim and I donated our 1936 Yellowstone Park Bus to the Bighorn Basin Paleontological Institute here in Red Lodge. The last bus sold for $125,000. This exceeded our expectations tenfold!” White became the provider of choice for the majority of tour vehicles provided to the US National Park Service and Yellowstone National Park starting in 1917. Ninety-eight Model 706s were delivered to Yellowstone between 1936 and 1938, including 27 in 1936. Touring in an open-air bus was the height of luxury. The model has a V-8 with automatic transmission and was upgraded to power steering. The vehicles were phased out in the ‘60s.Schein said, “I'm not kidding when I say that we had staff and supporters across the country streaming the auction live and texting me about how they were dancing around their homes and screaming with joy. This was an incredible moment to experience - and it happened in less than 4 minutes! We knew that this bus was a very significant and rare gift, but auctions are always a little bit scary because you can't guarantee how they will turn out. This was far beyond what we expected and we were honestly in shock for a while. It felt like a dream.”Regarding the auction, Colleen said, “Apparently, when it got to that $250,000 people started cheering. As it went up and up and up, knowing that this was a donation to a good organization, the crowd was standing on their feet cheering and clapping when it hit $500,000!” Asked how the money will be applied Schein said they are taking their time. “I wish I had a more exciting answer, but we're not entirely sure yet. At our heart, we're a very financially conscious organization. It's important to us to be able to do our programs and inspire more and more people for many years to come. So while we have a ton of things that we would love to do immediately, we're going to be very smart with this gift. One thing we're very excited for is a new, bigger trailer to haul even more dinosaur finds! We kicked off fundraising for it with the RLACF FunRun and this certainly helps us get the rest of the way!”Since 2017, catching a whiff of adventure and investigatory spirit, people have been coming to the property from all over the country from laymen, scientists, professors, and students to share in the discovery of the dig and find ancient bones.BBPI’s website says it all: “Ever dream of hunting dinosaurs? The Bighorn Basin Paleontological Institute offers an exciting opportunity to work alongside scientists in the fossil-rich and rugged landscapes of southern Montana and northern Wyoming. If you are interested in an unforgettable adventure - truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience…find out how you can become an Expedition Crew Member!” All learn history, geology, and paleontology. However, nationally, museums and field programs and projects are struggling to meet the needs of COVID-19 due to reduced attendance and funding.Schein said, “As far as timing goes, there's certainly never a bad time for a donation, but we did spend a significant amount of funds this summer on anticipated COVID-19 precautions, and unexpected fire precautions (i.e. tents, an extra van for distancing during travel, etc.), so it's really nice to have this surprise financial safety net.”COVID did hit their participant level and revenue. “Due to COVID-19, we made the difficult choice to cancel the 2020 Field Season, and we spent that entire year learning all we could about how to ensure a safe field season.”BBPI did manage to open for 2021. “Luckily,” reflected Schein, “most of our programming is outdoors, but we took a lot of precautions for extra peace of mind. We're very happy that it was successful!”They managed to survive and stay safe through the fire that hit part of Mount Maurice. “Like everyone, we were caught off guard by the ferocity of the fires, but we are so grateful to so many people for making the best out of a very scary situation,” said Schein. “A huge thanks to our incredible participants for their cooperation and understanding, to all of our friends in Red Lodge who made sure that we would have alternative places for our participants and staff if we needed to evacuate the mountain, and especially for the fire teams who were out all day and night flying water on the mountain and monitoring the fires. We were on high alert a few times over the summer, but we really lucked out.” The participants have only been growing. “We've had quite a few repeat participants, but- almost 500 (total)! We started with 40 participants in our first year and had 135 this season!” said Schein. Schein founded BBPI formally in 2017, after building the program since 2010. He was previously Assistant Curator of Natural History at the New Jersey State Museum.BBPI has made significant discoveries. The Cincinnati Museum of Natural History and Science is their official repository. The website explains, “The Morrison Formation is world-famous for holding the remains of many of the largest animals to ever walk the Earth, as well as many of the most iconic dinosaurs! Allosaurus, Stegosaurus, Diplodocus . . . and many others…we’re uncovering every day in the field.” These real Jurassic Park specimens date to 150 million years ago.Colleen reflected, “It was always a dream of mine to own a part of Yellowstone Park history. We enjoyed bus #364 for so many years and had so much fun taking people up for rides. It actually “changed” people’s lives, they said. It was an honor to own her. After so many years, we decided it was time for someone else to own her and love her and enjoy her.”“As soon as one field season ends,” said Schein, “we're immediately excited for the next one to get started! So, we already can’t wait to, barring any unexpected circumstances, we'll be back out in the field for our 2022 Field Season starting in July. This summer we had some very cool conversations with people around Red Lodge and the folks at the Roosevelt Center for some future events, so we're really hoping to make those a reality for the summer as well. Oh! We're celebrating our 5th anniversary in Feb. and I'm very proud to be reaching that milestone!” Read more
Bull ‘n’ Bear bows out after 40 years
By Alastair BakerNews Editor Jim Johnson and Nancy Minion, owners of the famed Bull ‘n’ Bear Saloon in Red Lodge, are calling it quits after running the place for 28 years. Their official last day is Sept. 22.The venue is renowned for its friendly hometown ambiance where you’ll still find cowboys and ranchers and old-timers nursing a well-earned beer and reflecting on their lot in life.“We’ve become part of the community,” said Nancy. “It is a bar where anyone can come in and feel comfortable.” “It is kind of the rural bar in town,” added Jim.Patrons can rest easy though as the venue won’t be going away but is morphing into a new bar called ‘The One-Legged Magpie’ run by Kat and Mike Porco. Jim and Nancy began their journey in January 1994 when the then owner Gerald Dunbar, a retired Billings Police Chief, sold it after an 11-year stint. Prior to him, a chap called Hamer, who named the bar, had owned the place for only one year. “We started the Hard Luck Café in 93,” said Nancy. “It was right next door.”“It was the first non-smoking café in Red Lodge,” said Jim.At the time the café and bar were two separate businesses until a wall was replaced with an entrance combining the two. The whole story on the restaurant deal explained Nancy is Dunbar was a good friend of Ted Day who had sold the Red Lodge Café. Day wondered what he was going to do and Dunbar said run this. They signed a 26-year lease. However Day got the Red Lodge Cafe back, and he shut this cafe down. “As a result, we bought the lease from Day, and on that lease was that first option (for the bar) and Dunbar forced our hand but it turned out to be a good thing,” laughed Nancy.“We were told to either buy the bar or leave,” said Jim.The world of bars was a new experience for Jim but not so much for Nancy who had worked at the Mountain.“I’d never tapped a keg,” he said. “We didn’t think we were going to make it. I’m very proud of ourselves.”The couple kept the bar the same as when they bought it.“It has been a great business. We’ve met tons of people we would never have met probably. We have a lot of good friends,” said Nancy. “It has been very rewarding down the years.”The Bull ‘n’ Bear Saloon has hosted many weddings along with School of Dance shows and community fundraisers upstairs. Jim was the State President for the Montana Tavern Association and the Carbon and Stillwater Tavern Association (CSTA).In 2019 the CSTA gave away $30,000 to seniors, food banks, the Boys and Girls Club, and Operation No Person Left Behind Outdoors. On Sept. 18 the venue will be hosting a CSTA meeting.Although it is a “bittersweet moment” for Nancy, retirement is a strong motivator.“Retirement is whatever we want,” she laughed.“Nancy said the other day ‘it is going to snow soon' and I said ‘when it does I won’t have to shovel out the bar’ and then we said ‘maybe we’ll stay home and watch a movie,” said Jim.The couple is planning to travel more after COVID has left the stage. The idea of taking time off is quite new for them, as the business has “consumed” their lives. “We’ve just started going away for a week in the last two years,” said Jim. “We had no vacations for the first 20 years, nothing more than 4-5 days.”The only change Jim has noticed down the years is the crowd has got much younger but Nancy jokingly corrected him “but we’ve gotten older.” “When we first got it, the average age was in the 60s,” she said. The couple pride themselves on looking after their customers.“We give them a ride home and we’ve always have. All our help looks after them. It is a community,” said Nancy.“Our rule from the very beginning is our customers can expect to be respected and we expect customers to respect our help. It has to work both ways,” said Jim. “One of the first comments that made me feel proud was when a woman came in and said this is a bar where I feel safe coming in as a single woman by not being hassled or picked up,” he said.In 2009 Jim and Nancy thought they had sold the bar but the sale fell through but it gave Jim time to write a book called ‘Crossing the Bar’ filled with stories of his experiences. “It has been a really good run. The first ten years we wanted nothing but to get out, we had kids at home. But it turned out to be where I think we were supposed to be. Our employees are rock stars,” he said. “COVID was a huge hit, closing us down. We always had live music, but you can’t pay a band if you don’t have the people,” said Jim. “It has been a challenge.” “It has been an awful lot of hard times, a lot of pain, but I wouldn’t trade it. If I could have avoided all this, I’d go through it again,” he said.“It is our local customers that have kept us going all these years,” they said. Read more
Cross Country: Rams cruise to 1st at Red Lodge Invitational
The deep Lady Rams team cruised to another 1st place team victory at the Red Lodge Invitational held on Sept. 11. Red Lodge finished with a team score of 42 points, followed by Columbus (71), Huntley Project (75), Colstrip (84), Shepherd (112), and Lodge Grass (120). Lady Rams had three teammates finish in the top-10 overall led by Brayli Reimer finishing 1st overall with a time of 21:33, Aya Moore (8th), and Bailey Binando (10th). The Lady Rams junior varsity dominated the day taking 1st with placing 6 of the top 7 places overall. Brandon Emineth and Elijah Quick pushed to an impressive 1st and 2nd place overall with times of 17:30 and 17:31 respectively. The senior tandem led the team to 7th place with a team score of 155 points, compared to Huntley Project leading the teams with 69 team points. Joliet took 6th with Bryce Williams on 18:48.18; Cashe Butler 21:16.91; Gavin Evertz, 21:33.63; Rockwood Frank 22:57.84; and Carson May 24:09.54.Head coach Cortney Lynde and assistant Nanette Tomlin were impressed with the team and individual performances. This was only the third meet for the Running Rams as they continue to improve the combined overall teams time. Everyone looks forward to next week as the teams will compete at the Mountain West Classic in Missoula as a precursor to test the upcoming State Meet held later this fall on the University Golf Course. Individual Results: Girls Varsity (Brayli Reimer 21:33, Aya Moore 22:50, Bailey Binando 23:08, Brooke Binando 23:29, Amerie Chavez 23:49, Riven Moore 24:20, Lexi Williams 24:22) Boys Varsity (Brandon Emineth 17:30, Elijah Quick 17:31, Will Oley 22:41, Colter Morris 26:39, Everest Carmian 29:26)Kaitlyn Bancroft for Joliet girls took 40th with 27:47.68. Read more
Tract A&B Souders Ln, Red Lodge, MT 59068
The Virtual Tour for the property at Tract A&B Souders Ln, Red Lodge, MT 59068 listed for $487,888: https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview-tour/bmt/322246 Other homes for sale by Nancy Curtiss of Berkshire Hathaway HS Floberg: https://www.propertypanorama.com/all-tours/837071 Nestled into the foothills of the Beartooth Mountains, high above Remington Ranch, this fabulous home site is ready to build your dream home on. Views out as far as the eye can see, private. Pine and Aspen trees, open grassland and a nice building pad that has been carved into the hillside uncovering large landscaping rocks ready to use. See septic engineering attached. Please do not enter driveway for the house at end of ... Read more
Comments / 0