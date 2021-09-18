What's up: News headlines in Petersburg

Petersburg COVID case count remains low

While numbers of COVID-19 cases are spiking elsewhere in Alaska and the nation, Petersburg’s case count remains low. The community dashboard, maintained by the Petersburg Medical Center, showed only two active cases as of Tuesday, September 14. Early this week, Petersburg was the only part of the state currently at low alert level on the state’s dashboard. Part of the northern panhandle and Alaska peninsula is at moderate alert but the rest of Alaska is at the high alert level this week. Read more