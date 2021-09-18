CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, AK

What's up: News headlines in Petersburg

 6 days ago

(PETERSBURG, AK) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Petersburg.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Petersburg area, click here.

Petersburg / kfsk.org

Petersburg COVID case count remains low

Petersburg COVID case count remains low

While numbers of COVID-19 cases are spiking elsewhere in Alaska and the nation, Petersburg’s case count remains low. The community dashboard, maintained by the Petersburg Medical Center, showed only two active cases as of Tuesday, September 14. Early this week, Petersburg was the only part of the state currently at low alert level on the state’s dashboard. Part of the northern panhandle and Alaska peninsula is at moderate alert but the rest of Alaska is at the high alert level this week. Read more

Petersburg / kfsk.org

Eight run for two seats on Petersburg assembly

Eight run for two seats on Petersburg assembly

Eight candidates are seeking two seats on the Petersburg borough assembly this fall. Some would be newcomers to the assembly, others would be returning. Some have yet to interview with KFSK about why they’re running and some have not responded. But others have. 2021 is the most crowded race for... Read more

Petersburg / kfsk.org

Petersburg school board approves COVID mitigation plan that includes masking at times

Petersburg school board approves COVID mitigation plan that includes masking at times

The Petersburg School Board has passed a COVID mitigation plan that loosens masking requirements for students and tightens up travel protocols. The vote came Tuesday night at a regular meeting that was moved to the Wright Auditorium to accommodate a larger crowd. KFSK’s Angela Denning reports on the testimony and discussion that came before the final vote: Read more

Petersburg / petersburgpilot.com

Muskeg Maleriers celebrate National Rosemaling Day

Muskeg Maleriers celebrate National Rosemaling Day

The Muskeg Maleriers hosted a beginners rosemaling class at the Sons of Norway Hall on Saturday in celebration of National Rosemaling Day. About 40 people attended the free event where the club taught the Norwegian folk art of painting floral designs on furniture and objects called rosemaling. Some of the Muskeg Maleriers' work can be seen on storefronts around Petersburg including Lee's Clothing, Rexall Drug, and a 9-by-36 mural at Hammer & Wikan Grocery. Read more

ABOUT

With Petersburg News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

