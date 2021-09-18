What's up: News headlines in Hatch

Jailed Las Cruces man suspected of being serial child rapist across NM, Texas

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A 53-year-old man jailed in Las Cruces for the sexual assault of a teenager is believed to be a serial attacker and likely has more rape victims across southern New Mexico and west Texas, police said Friday. Carlos Ovalle of Las Cruces was being held in the Dona Ana County