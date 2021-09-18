CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hatch, NM

What's up: News headlines in Hatch

 6 days ago

(HATCH, NM) Here are today’s top stories from the Hatch area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

New Mexico / kvia.com

Jailed Las Cruces man suspected of being serial child rapist across NM, Texas

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A 53-year-old man jailed in Las Cruces for the sexual assault of a teenager is believed to be a serial attacker and likely has more rape victims across southern New Mexico and west Texas, police said Friday. Carlos Ovalle of Las Cruces was being held in the Dona Ana County The post Jailed Las Cruces man suspected of being serial child rapist across NM, Texas appeared first on KVIA. Read more

avatar

Send him back to Texas, thier laws have teeth, unlike the liberal judges who only have gums in N.M.

9 likes 1 dislike 1 reply

Las Cruces / lcsun-news.com

'Very disappointing': Las Cruces Public Schools condemns graffiti ahead of Las Cruces-Mayfield game

LAS CRUCES – Once again, the Las Cruces High and Mayfield High buildings have been vandalized the week of the big football game between the two rivals. District officials report discovering spray-painted graffiti at MHS on Monday morning. That graffiti was removed with pressure sprayers. The vandalism at LCHS was... Read more

avatar

where was the security that the school are suppose to have what about all the cameras

1 like

New Mexico / daily-times.com

Clint Eastwood's 'Cry Macho' — filmed in New Mexico — out now. Here's how to watch it.

LAS CRUCES – Moviegoers will once again see Clint Eastwood grace the silver screen in his newly released “Cry Macho,” a movie filmed in New Mexico about a former rodeo star who finds himself teaching a boy what it means to be a good man. Eastwood starred in and directed... Read more

avatar

I literally just watch the trailer on that, fixing to watch it today. I watch everything he's in, one of my favorite actors.

5 likes

Las Cruces / lcsun-news.com

Las Cruces community vending bazaar comes to the Mesilla Valley Mall

LAS CRUCES - A new event geared toward creative vendors in the Las Cruces area has come to the Mesilla Valley Mall, where shoppers can get away from the heat, browse and support local businesses. An offshoot of the monthly Fine Arts Flea Market, “Artist, Crafters and Creators Bazaar: Community... Read more

Hatch, NM
