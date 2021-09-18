What's up: News headlines in Broken Bow
PREP PICKS: Indians hope to keep Bowmentum going against Ord
Whoever coined that phrase to describe the across-the-board success of Broken Bow athletic teams over the past year hopefully pulled a Pat Riley. The then Los Angeles Lakers coach trademarked the phrase “three-peat” in the late 1980s (even though that phrase was first attributed to player Byron Scott). The way... Read more
VOLLEYBALL NOTEBOOK: Broken Bow continues to ‘dive in’ during 7-0 start
The Broken Bow volleyball team doesn’t want to hold anything back in the 2021 season. The Indian seniors picked the theme “Dive in” for the season. So far, Broken Bow has done that. They are 7-0 and find themselves ranked No. 5 in the Omaha World-Herald’s Class C-1 rankings. The... Read more
High School Volleyball Scores 9/16
The Broken Bow volleyball team improved to 8-0 Thursday night with a straight set win over Lexington 25-13, 25-22, 25-15. Kya Scott led the team in kills with 25. Hannah Barker and Callie White each had 4 blocks and Kailyn Scott finished with 38 assists. Broken Bow will compete Saturday at the Seward Invitational. The tournament will begin with pool play. Broken Bow will open with Omaha Concordia at 10 a.m. followed by a match with Oakland-Craig and then a showdown with Class C1 top ranked Lincoln Lutheran. The other pool will include Wahoo, Seward, Omaha Mercy, and South Sioux City. Read more
Broken Bow Girls Golf Places Third at North Platte Invitational
The Broken Bow girls golf team placed third overall at the North Platte Invitational played at Lake Maloney golf course on Thursday. Bow finished behind last year’s Class B state champion Scottsbluff who won the event with a 348 and last year’s Class A state champion North Platte High who was second with a 351. Broken Bow finished with a team total 373 and placed three golfers in the top 15. Broken Bow was led by Camryn Johnson who finished 5th overall with a team best 84. Molly Custer placed 11th with a 93 and Emery Custer was 14th with a 97. Lainey Palmer finished 17th with a 99. Taylor Schaaf rounded out the Broken Bow scoring with a 107. The individual champion was Anna Kelley of Scottsbluff with a 77. Read more
