CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Broken Bow, NE

What's up: News headlines in Broken Bow

Broken Bow Voice
Broken Bow Voice
 6 days ago

(BROKEN BOW, NE) Here are today’s top stories from the Broken Bow area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Broken Bow area, click here.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Broken Bow / theindependent.com

PREP PICKS: Indians hope to keep Bowmentum going against Ord

PREP PICKS: Indians hope to keep Bowmentum going against Ord

Whoever coined that phrase to describe the across-the-board success of Broken Bow athletic teams over the past year hopefully pulled a Pat Riley. The then Los Angeles Lakers coach trademarked the phrase “three-peat” in the late 1980s (even though that phrase was first attributed to player Byron Scott). The way... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Broken Bow / theindependent.com

VOLLEYBALL NOTEBOOK: Broken Bow continues to ‘dive in’ during 7-0 start

VOLLEYBALL NOTEBOOK: Broken Bow continues to ‘dive in’ during 7-0 start

The Broken Bow volleyball team doesn’t want to hold anything back in the 2021 season. The Indian seniors picked the theme “Dive in” for the season. So far, Broken Bow has done that. They are 7-0 and find themselves ranked No. 5 in the Omaha World-Herald’s Class C-1 rankings. The... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Broken Bow / sandhillsexpress.com

High School Volleyball Scores 9/16

High School Volleyball Scores 9/16

The Broken Bow volleyball team improved to 8-0 Thursday night with a straight set win over Lexington 25-13, 25-22, 25-15. Kya Scott led the team in kills with 25. Hannah Barker and Callie White each had 4 blocks and Kailyn Scott finished with 38 assists. Broken Bow will compete Saturday at the Seward Invitational. The tournament will begin with pool play. Broken Bow will open with Omaha Concordia at 10 a.m. followed by a match with Oakland-Craig and then a showdown with Class C1 top ranked Lincoln Lutheran. The other pool will include Wahoo, Seward, Omaha Mercy, and South Sioux City. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Broken Bow / sandhillsexpress.com

Broken Bow Girls Golf Places Third at North Platte Invitational

Broken Bow Girls Golf Places Third at North Platte Invitational

The Broken Bow girls golf team placed third overall at the North Platte Invitational played at Lake Maloney golf course on Thursday. Bow finished behind last year’s Class B state champion Scottsbluff who won the event with a 348 and last year’s Class A state champion North Platte High who was second with a 351. Broken Bow finished with a team total 373 and placed three golfers in the top 15. Broken Bow was led by Camryn Johnson who finished 5th overall with a team best 84. Molly Custer placed 11th with a 93 and Emery Custer was 14th with a 97. Lainey Palmer finished 17th with a 99. Taylor Schaaf rounded out the Broken Bow scoring with a 107. The individual champion was Anna Kelley of Scottsbluff with a 77. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Broken Bow, NE
Broken Bow, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Broken Bow Voice

Broken Bow Voice

Broken Bow, NE
12
Followers
249
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Broken Bow Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy