What's up: News headlines in Broken Bow

Broken Bow Girls Golf Places Third at North Platte Invitational

The Broken Bow girls golf team placed third overall at the North Platte Invitational played at Lake Maloney golf course on Thursday. Bow finished behind last year’s Class B state champion Scottsbluff who won the event with a 348 and last year’s Class A state champion North Platte High who was second with a 351. Broken Bow finished with a team total 373 and placed three golfers in the top 15. Broken Bow was led by Camryn Johnson who finished 5th overall with a team best 84. Molly Custer placed 11th with a 93 and Emery Custer was 14th with a 97. Lainey Palmer finished 17th with a 99. Taylor Schaaf rounded out the Broken Bow scoring with a 107. The individual champion was Anna Kelley of Scottsbluff with a 77. Read more