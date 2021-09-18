News wrap: Top stories in Onalaska
Mules top Vikes 28-24; host Onalaska this Friday
The Wahkiakum Mule football team picked up its second win of the season last Friday, downing the Mossyrock Vikings 28-24. Because of the Vikings' low number of players, the teams fielded eight-man teams, and it took the Mules, used to the 11-man game, a while to adjust. The teams traded... Read more
Volleyball: Loggers and Trojans Keep Rolling
Onalaska overcame a second-set collapse to recover and drop Morton-White Pass in four sets (25-26, 21-25, 25-8, 25-9) in a road match Wednesday in Randle. The Loggers committed a series of unforced errors in the second set, called a timeout but it was too late and the Timberwolves tied the match up at 1-1. Read more
Home For Sale: 114 La Paz Ln, Onalaska, WA 98570 | CENTURY 21
For more information visit http://114LaPazLnOnalaska.C21.com 114 La Paz Ln Onalaska, WA 98570 MLS 1818932 Beds: 1 | Three Quarter Baths: 1 Building Area: 716 Sq. Ft. Looking for a small acreage property with a cabin for that weekend and/or vacation retreat; you need to see this property. 5-acres, partially cleared with balance wooded. The rustic 700+ square foot cabin has 1 bedroom, galley kitchen and room to stretch-out and enjoy the view of the Cascade foothills. Located only minutes to Lake Mayfield and Riffe Lake as well as the Cowlitz River, known for its great fishing. For those who enjoy winter sports, imagine you could be at White Pass in just a little over an hour for skiing, inter tubing or just to enjoy the snow. All this only 20-minute from I-5 and midway between Seattle & Portland. Contact Agent: Randy Sullivan Lund, Realtors Read more
Cross Country: Rainier's Selena Niemi Top Local Finisher at Ony Invite
Rainier senior Selena Niemi lost by four seconds to Stevenson’s Isabella Spencer to claim second place at a 2B league meet in Onalaska on Thursday. Niemi, who ran a 20:28.14, was the top local finisher, while teammate Faith Boesch was 10th in 24:17.20. Toledo sophomore Karley Harris was 12th (24:31.77), while teammates Mialeigh Jurica placed 15th (25:48.98) and Candace Clark was 17th (26:22.96). Read more
