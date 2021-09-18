CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Onalaska, WA

News wrap: Top stories in Onalaska

Onalaska Post
Onalaska Post
 6 days ago

(ONALASKA, WA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Onalaska.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Onalaska area, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Onalaska / waheagle.com

Mules top Vikes 28-24; host Onalaska this Friday

Mules top Vikes 28-24; host Onalaska this Friday

The Wahkiakum Mule football team picked up its second win of the season last Friday, downing the Mossyrock Vikings 28-24. Because of the Vikings' low number of players, the teams fielded eight-man teams, and it took the Mules, used to the 11-man game, a while to adjust. The teams traded... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Onalaska / chronline.com

Volleyball: Loggers and Trojans Keep Rolling

Volleyball: Loggers and Trojans Keep Rolling

Onalaska overcame a second-set collapse to recover and drop Morton-White Pass in four sets (25-26, 21-25, 25-8, 25-9) in a road match Wednesday in Randle. The Loggers committed a series of unforced errors in the second set, called a timeout but it was too late and the Timberwolves tied the match up at 1-1. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Onalaska / youtube.com

Home For Sale: 114 La Paz Ln, Onalaska, WA 98570 | CENTURY 21

Home For Sale: 114 La Paz Ln, Onalaska, WA 98570 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://114LaPazLnOnalaska.C21.com 114 La Paz Ln Onalaska, WA 98570 MLS 1818932 Beds: 1 | Three Quarter Baths: 1 Building Area: 716 Sq. Ft. Looking for a small acreage property with a cabin for that weekend and/or vacation retreat; you need to see this property. 5-acres, partially cleared with balance wooded. The rustic 700+ square foot cabin has 1 bedroom, galley kitchen and room to stretch-out and enjoy the view of the Cascade foothills. Located only minutes to Lake Mayfield and Riffe Lake as well as the Cowlitz River, known for its great fishing. For those who enjoy winter sports, imagine you could be at White Pass in just a little over an hour for skiing, inter tubing or just to enjoy the snow. All this only 20-minute from I-5 and midway between Seattle & Portland. Contact Agent: Randy Sullivan Lund, Realtors Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Rainier / chronline.com

Cross Country: Rainier's Selena Niemi Top Local Finisher at Ony Invite

Cross Country: Rainier's Selena Niemi Top Local Finisher at Ony Invite

Rainier senior Selena Niemi lost by four seconds to Stevenson’s Isabella Spencer to claim second place at a 2B league meet in Onalaska on Thursday. Niemi, who ran a 20:28.14, was the top local finisher, while teammate Faith Boesch was 10th in 24:17.20. Toledo sophomore Karley Harris was 12th (24:31.77), while teammates Mialeigh Jurica placed 15th (25:48.98) and Candace Clark was 17th (26:22.96). Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Onalaska, WA
Local
Washington Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wa
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Onalaska Post

Onalaska Post

Onalaska, WA
25
Followers
249
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Onalaska Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy