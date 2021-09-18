News wrap: Top stories in Onalaska

Home For Sale: 114 La Paz Ln, Onalaska, WA 98570 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://114LaPazLnOnalaska.C21.com 114 La Paz Ln Onalaska, WA 98570 MLS 1818932 Beds: 1 | Three Quarter Baths: 1 Building Area: 716 Sq. Ft. Looking for a small acreage property with a cabin for that weekend and/or vacation retreat; you need to see this property. 5-acres, partially cleared with balance wooded. The rustic 700+ square foot cabin has 1 bedroom, galley kitchen and room to stretch-out and enjoy the view of the Cascade foothills. Located only minutes to Lake Mayfield and Riffe Lake as well as the Cowlitz River, known for its great fishing. For those who enjoy winter sports, imagine you could be at White Pass in just a little over an hour for skiing, inter tubing or just to enjoy the snow. All this only 20-minute from I-5 and midway between Seattle & Portland. Contact Agent: Randy Sullivan Lund, Realtors Read more