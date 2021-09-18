What's up: Top news in Manchester
NEW ENGLAND SENIOR AMATEUR
MANCHESTER, Vermont – The 24th New England Senior Amateur Championship began Tuesday, and after the first 18-hole round, Stow native John McNeill holds a commanding 4-stroke lead over the field of 120 players. McNeill, a longtime member of the Amateur Golf Tour of New England, shot a bogey-free 4-under-par 68... Read more
John McNeill, Leader After Round 1, declared Winner After Rain Forces Round 2 Cancellation
MANCHESTER, Vermont – John McNeill (Amateur Golf Tour of New England) has come up just short of winning several statewide and regional championships in previous years. But finally, over the past month, he has not been denied victory. McNeill, a Mass Golf member living in Stow, followed up his victory... Read more
'Electric Drive-in" at Dana Thompson park
MANCHESTER — There will be an “Electric Drive-in” at the Rec Park in Manchester on Saturday, Sept. 25. Have you wondered what it’s like to own and/or drive an electric car? An e-bike? A battery-powered lawnmower? Or leaf blower? Or weed whacker?. Come to the rec center in Manchester, in... Read more
John C. Graf Jr., lifelong educator, woodworker and family man
John “Chris” Christian Graf Jr. born in Lancaster, PA April 25,1948 and longtime resident of Vernon, NJ and Rupert, VT died after a brief battle with cancer on September 13, 2021. After growing up in Livingston, NJ, Chris attended Franklin & Marshall College (‘70) where he was a member of... Read more
