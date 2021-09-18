CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's up: Top news in Manchester

Manchester Dispatch
 6 days ago

(MANCHESTER, VT) Here are today’s top stories from the Manchester area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Manchester area, click here.

Manchester / massgolf.org

NEW ENGLAND SENIOR AMATEUR

MANCHESTER, Vermont – The 24th New England Senior Amateur Championship began Tuesday, and after the first 18-hole round, Stow native John McNeill holds a commanding 4-stroke lead over the field of 120 players. McNeill, a longtime member of the Amateur Golf Tour of New England, shot a bogey-free 4-under-par 68... Read more

Manchester / massgolf.org

John McNeill, Leader After Round 1, declared Winner After Rain Forces Round 2 Cancellation

MANCHESTER, Vermont – John McNeill (Amateur Golf Tour of New England) has come up just short of winning several statewide and regional championships in previous years. But finally, over the past month, he has not been denied victory. McNeill, a Mass Golf member living in Stow, followed up his victory... Read more

Manchester / benningtonbanner.com

'Electric Drive-in" at Dana Thompson park

MANCHESTER — There will be an “Electric Drive-in” at the Rec Park in Manchester on Saturday, Sept. 25. Have you wondered what it’s like to own and/or drive an electric car? An e-bike? A battery-powered lawnmower? Or leaf blower? Or weed whacker?. Come to the rec center in Manchester, in... Read more

Livingston / vtdigger.org

John C. Graf Jr., lifelong educator, woodworker and family man

John “Chris” Christian Graf Jr. born in Lancaster, PA April 25,1948 and longtime resident of Vernon, NJ and Rupert, VT died after a brief battle with cancer on September 13, 2021. After growing up in Livingston, NJ, Chris attended Franklin & Marshall College (‘70) where he was a member of... Read more

With Manchester Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

