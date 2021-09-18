Trending local news in Davenport
(DAVENPORT, WA) The news in Davenport never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Davenport area, click here.
Wilke Farm: Home to studies, researchers
Located in Washington’s intermediate rain zone in Davenport, the WSU Wilke Research and Extension Farm has been conducting research on cropping systems that improve farm profitability and enhance soil quality. The main purpose of the Wilke farm is to provide research that is beneficial to growers in the intermediate rainfall... Read more
Surgery delays may cause Idaho man to lose his leg
Normally, on a day where Gary Sather's son is running around, he would usually be running with him. However, because of Providence's pause in non-emergency surgery, he can't. "The mental impact of not being able to go places and do things, for myself for my family-- and my brain needs something to do. I've always been that way, and it's hard finding things to do when you can't physically do them," Sather said. It's because of a tumor he had years ago in his right leg is back. "They did tell me it would likely come back. Actually, at that time, they wanted me to amputate my foot. I didn't let them, " he said. This time around, however, it may cost him his leg. "So fast forward, here we are now, and of course it's back and they told me there's some new treatments, some chemo I can get for it, if they were to operate soon," he said. His surgery, scheduled for earlier this month has been delayed twice. Now, it's indefinitely postponed. "It's one thing to be told hey here's a situation, you have to take it off versus here's a situation, and there's an opportunity here where that doesn't have to happen, but we can't give it to you because of COVID." Sather, like so many others is left waiting. He's frustrated by the consequences of other people's decisions. "It doesn't seem fair that somebody can make a choice and a decision that affects other people and then turn around and jump to the front of the line when it comes to medical care," he said. "Their freedom of choice to not wear a mask affects other people. It keeps other people from getting medical care. It keeps other people from being able to live normal lives." Sather is still left waiting for his surgery. No word yet when that will be scheduled. Read more
Friday Night Sports Extra Part 2
Continuing highlights from high school football match ups across the region. and Davenport holding on to beat Northwest Christian. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Read more
Comments / 0