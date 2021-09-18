CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyalusing, PA

Wyalusing news digest: Top stories today

 6 days ago

(WYALUSING, PA) Here are today’s top stories from the Wyalusing area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Wyalusing area, click here.

Wyalusing

Lady Rams Down Towanda

Lady Rams Down Towanda

Wyalusing Valley’s Priscilla Newton, a junior, poses with the banner celebrating her 500th career dig accomplished during the first period of the Lady Rams’ 3-1 home loss to Williamson on Sept. 8. Pho... Read more

Wyalusing

Muncy Hand Rams Second Straight Loss

Muncy Hand Rams Second Straight Loss

Wyalusing Valley’s Nolan Oswald picks up yardage during the Rams’ 42-8 home loss to Muncy on Sept. 9. Photo by Bob Hutchings—BY PETE HARDENSTINE— Muncy pounded out 344 yards on the ground in a 42-8 wi... Read more

Wyalusing

WVHS Golfers Third at River Valley

WVHS Golfers Third at River Valley

The Wyalusing Valley golf team made the long trek to River Valley golf club for the third NTL meet of the season on Tuesday, Sept. 14. Wyalusing finished third with 381 points. S... Read more

Wyalusing

Wyalusing’s New Creekside Park Taking Shape

Wyalusing's New Creekside Park Taking Shape

Crews from MAC Builders and Design, Inc. have been hard at work for the past two weeks clearing the space for the new Wyalusing Creekside Park, which will be located just downstream from the Route 6 b... Read more

