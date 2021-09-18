Wyalusing news digest: Top stories today
(WYALUSING, PA) Here are today’s top stories from the Wyalusing area.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Wyalusing area, click here.
Lady Rams Down Towanda
Wyalusing Valley’s Priscilla Newton, a junior, poses with the banner celebrating her 500th career dig accomplished during the first period of the Lady Rams’ 3-1 home loss to Williamson on Sept. 8. Pho... Read more
Muncy Hand Rams Second Straight Loss
Wyalusing Valley’s Nolan Oswald picks up yardage during the Rams’ 42-8 home loss to Muncy on Sept. 9. Photo by Bob Hutchings—BY PETE HARDENSTINE— Muncy pounded out 344 yards on the ground in a 42-8 wi... Read more
WVHS Golfers Third at River Valley
The Wyalusing Valley golf team made the long trek to River Valley golf club for the third NTL meet of the season on Tuesday, Sept. 14. Wyalusing finished third with 381 points. S... Read more
Wyalusing’s New Creekside Park Taking Shape
Crews from MAC Builders and Design, Inc. have been hard at work for the past two weeks clearing the space for the new Wyalusing Creekside Park, which will be located just downstream from the Route 6 b... Read more
