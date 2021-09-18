CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MT

News wrap: Top stories in Columbus

Columbus News Watch
 6 days ago

(COLUMBUS, MT) What’s going on in Columbus? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Columbus area, click here.

Columbus / stillwatercountynews.com

Living beyond themselves

Living beyond themselves

The Columbus High School football team has been getting all kinds of attention for its potential on the gridiron this fall. But there’s something even more impressive about the team that has nothing to do with football. Before the team hit the field last Friday night, they took care of... Read more

Columbus / stillwatercountynews.com

City police starts process for possible K9 program

City police starts process for possible K9 program

The Columbus City Council has given the Columbus Police Department the green light to begin the process for a possible K9 program. Columbus Police Chief Gary Timm made the request at the Sept. 7 council meeting, saying in a report that he believes there is a “great need for a narcotics detection K9 for our department.” Read more

East Helena / ktvh.com

East Helena team gears up for Wild West 100

East Helena team gears up for Wild West 100

From Friday, September 17 to Sunday, Sept. 19, Yellowstone Off-Road Racing (YORR) will be holding their Wild West 100 in Columbus, Montana. Read more

Columbus / youtube.com

723 E Third Ave. South, Columbus, MT 59019

723 E Third Ave. South, Columbus, MT 59019

The Virtual Tour for the property at 723 E Third Ave. South, Columbus, MT 59019 listed for $255,000: https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview-tour/bmt/322389 Other homes for sale by Jill Exner of Parks Real Estate: https://www.propertypanorama.com/all-tours/668258 You will feel right at home in this 4 bed/2 bath home on the edge of Columbus. It feels like you are in the country, yet you are on a very private lot on the road to the golf course. Perfect back deck for enjoying it too! Oversized two car garage plus a shed to hold all your toys. Huge fenced yard with underground sprinklers and plenty of room for a garden. Read more

Columbus, MT
ABOUT

With Columbus News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

