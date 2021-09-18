News wrap: Top stories in Columbus
(COLUMBUS, MT) What’s going on in Columbus? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Living beyond themselves
The Columbus High School football team has been getting all kinds of attention for its potential on the gridiron this fall. But there's something even more impressive about the team that has nothing to do with football. Before the team hit the field last Friday night, they took care of...
City police starts process for possible K9 program
The Columbus City Council has given the Columbus Police Department the green light to begin the process for a possible K9 program. Columbus Police Chief Gary Timm made the request at the Sept. 7 council meeting, saying in a report that he believes there is a "great need for a narcotics detection K9 for our department."
East Helena team gears up for Wild West 100
From Friday, September 17 to Sunday, Sept. 19, Yellowstone Off-Road Racing (YORR) will be holding their Wild West 100 in Columbus, Montana.
