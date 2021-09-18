Wilton news wrap: What’s trending

(WILTON, ME) The news in Wilton never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Missing Wilton girl found, chief says Missing since Tuesday, the 14-year-old was believed to be heading toward the New Hampshire border with a male teen, her mother said. Read more

Open Letter to New Hampshire Police Officer After Being Stranded on The Side of The Highway Dear Officer Durham of the Wilton Police Department,. This is a letter of extreme gratitude. Last weekend, as I was traveling to the Monadnock Region to visit my sister, on my way up Temple Mountain. You know the area well - that's your "beat," so to speak, so you know that when you are at the bottom of the mountain, on the Eastside, there is an opportunity to pass someone if they are going too slow up the mountain. Read more

14-year-old from Wilton found safe UPDATE: Police say Avari Hewett has been found safe. Police in New Hampshire and Maine are asking for help from the public as they work to locate a 14-year-old girl. According to the Sun Journal, Avari Hewett of Wilton was last seen at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Bishop Memorial Park on Main Street in East Wilton near Shelly’s Hometown Market. Read more

