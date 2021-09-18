Trending news headlines in Colfax

Former fire chief honored by many first responders

COLFAX — First responders from as far as Whidbey Island gathered in Colfax to honor long-time Colfax Fire Chief Jim Krouse as he took his last ride. On Sept. 10, 46 apparatus from around the state lined up to follow the American LaFrance firetruck Krouse was carried in. The antique truck was the same his father had purchased during his time as fire chief. One of Krouse’s final wishes was to be able to take his final ride in it. Read more