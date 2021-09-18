Trending news headlines in Colfax
Davidson fair Superintendent of the Year
COLFAX — For the second time in three years, a local woman was named Superintendent of the Year by the Palouse Empire Fair. Mary Davidson, 62, was notified of her selection Saturday morning while volunteering in the 4-H barn at the Palouse Empire Fair. "I just found out," Davidson, said. Read more
Pull String art kits available at library
COLFAX - Pull String art kits are available for tweens and teens at the Colfax Library Sept. 20-24. "Pull String art is easy to do and only requires paint, string, and paper," stated Nichole Kopp, teen librarian at Whitman County Library. "Tweens and teens, age 10 and up, use simple supplies to create a beautiful work of art. " Read more
Colfax schools receive funds to fight drug use
COLFAX - The Colfax School District is designated to receive $90,000 to combat drug and alcohol use by kids. The money is from the Washington Health Care Authority's Division of Behavioral Health and Recovery (DBHR). It's designated to be used for training, technical assistance, and school-based prevention services, according to Brittany Campbell, director of Student Support Services for Northeast Washington Educational Service District 101. Read more
Former fire chief honored by many first responders
COLFAX — First responders from as far as Whidbey Island gathered in Colfax to honor long-time Colfax Fire Chief Jim Krouse as he took his last ride. On Sept. 10, 46 apparatus from around the state lined up to follow the American LaFrance firetruck Krouse was carried in. The antique truck was the same his father had purchased during his time as fire chief. One of Krouse’s final wishes was to be able to take his final ride in it. Read more
