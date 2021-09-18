News wrap: Top stories in Carrollton
(CARROLLTON, MO) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Carrollton.
Preview: Carrollton vs Salisbury Football
The Carrollton Trojans are searching for their first win of the season Friday when they play at Salisbury. Coach Scott Finley says his defense will have to keep their eyes on a talented Salisbury Quarterback. Coach Finley says Salisbury also tends to give up the run on the perimeter and...
WANTED FELON ARRESTED BY AREA LAW-ENFORCEMENT AGENCY
An area law-enforcement agency mad an arrest of a wanted felon this week. According to the Carrollton Police Department, at around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, September 15, officers responded to the 500 block of North Mason Street for a reported disturbance in progress. While responding, officers requested assistance from the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.
CONVICTED FELON ARRESTED IN CARROLLTON
A convicted felon was arrested this week on new felony charges in Carroll County. According to a Carrollton Police report, on Tuesday, September 14, officers responded to a report of a suspicious car and occupant in the 300 block of South Main Street. Upon arrival, officers made contact with two...
