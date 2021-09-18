CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, MO

News wrap: Top stories in Carrollton

 6 days ago

(CARROLLTON, MO) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Carrollton.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Carrollton / kchi.com

Preview: Carrollton vs Salisbury Football

Preview: Carrollton vs Salisbury Football

The Carrollton Trojans are searching for their first win of the season Friday when they play at Salisbury. Coach Scott Finley says his defense will have to keep their eyes on a talented Salisbury Quarterback. Coach Finley says Salisbury also tends to give up the run on the perimeter and... Read more

Carrollton / kmmo.com

WANTED FELON ARRESTED BY AREA LAW-ENFORCEMENT AGENCY

WANTED FELON ARRESTED BY AREA LAW-ENFORCEMENT AGENCY

An area law-enforcement agency mad an arrest of a wanted felon this week. According to the Carrollton Police Department, at around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, September 15, officers responded to the 500 block of North Mason Street for a reported disturbance in progress. While responding, officers requested assistance from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. Read more

Carrollton / kmmo.com

CONVICTED FELON ARRESTED IN CARROLLTON

CONVICTED FELON ARRESTED IN CARROLLTON

A convicted felon was arrested this week on new felony charges in Carroll County. According to a Carrollton Police report, on Tuesday, September 14, officers responded to a report of a suspicious car and occupant in the 300 block of South Main Street. Upon arrival, officers made contact with two... Read more

ABOUT

With Carrollton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

