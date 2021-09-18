CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalon, CA

Trending local news in Avalon

 6 days ago

Letters to the Editor: published Sept. 17, 2021

For many islanders, 2020 was a year to forget. Visitorship declined, local businesses struggled, and community groups saw their funding shrivel. Fortunately, a few individuals and organizations were able to weather the storm and step in with badly needed support. Among those were the Santa Catalina Island Fund and the Catalina Island Foundation. It’s good news that both remain alive and well today. Read more

Catalina Film Fest returns in-person for back-to-back cinema celebrations

Catalina Film Festival 2021 is an annual celebration of film in Southern California, featuring 200+ films, industry panels, spotlight interviews, award tributes and parties LIVE in Long Beach and Catalina Island. Long Beach (Scottish Rite Cultural Center, Ernest Borgnine Theatre) The Long Beach launch of Catalina Film Fest runs Friday,... Read more

Lancers can’t overcome slow start in opener, fall to Dolphins

After a rocky first quarter, the Avalon High football team began to find its rhythm. But it was not enough as the Lancers lost their season opener, 28-18, to Chadwick School of Palos Verdes on Saturday at Machado Field. Chadwick jumped out to a 14-0 lead, aided by a fumble... Read more

