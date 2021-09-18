Special Weather Statement issued for Cave Creek, New River, Northwest Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 12:35:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-18 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cave Creek, New River; Northwest Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa County through 200 PM MST At 129 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wittmann, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Wittmann and Lake Pleasant. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 127 and 128. AZ Route 74 between mile markers 6 and 19. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH