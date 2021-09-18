CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklinville, NY

Franklinville news wrap: What’s trending

Franklinville Updates
Franklinville Updates
 6 days ago

(FRANKLINVILLE, NY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Franklinville.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Franklinville area, click here.

Franklinville / oleantimesherald.com

FRANKLINVILLE — With tax breaks, commitments to buy land and millions in aid for infrastructure, a $505 million cheese plant north of the village is expected to break ground in the spring. Great Lakes Cheese Co. announced Wednesday that a new 500,000-square-foot site in the towns of Franklinville and Farmersville... Read more

Allegany County / wellsvilledaily.com

It was supposed to be the largest economic investment in Allegany County history. Instead, more than 200 new jobs and a new $500 million manufacturing and packaging plant are on the way to neighboring Cattaraugus County. Great Lakes Cheese announced Wednesday that it will construct its new facility in Franklinville,... Read more

Franklinville / powderbulksolids.com

Dairy products maker Great Lakes Cheese is preparing to construct a new, $500 million production facility in Franklinville, NY that will increase its capacity and double its current workforce, local news organizations reported this week. A 130-acre parcel in the community was selected for the 480,000-sq-ft plant. The company’s decision... Read more

Cattaraugus County / fingerlakes1.com

After investing in the Great Lakes Cheese plant, Allegany County will watch it move to Cattaraugus County and take with it 200 new jobs and a $500 million manufacturing plant. After searching for two years, the company settled on moving to Franklinville. The plant is leaving Cuba, New York. The... Read more

Government
#Franklinville News
Franklinville, NY
ABOUT

With Franklinville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

