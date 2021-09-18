CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Kent, ME

Trending local news in Fort Kent

Fort Kent Dispatch
Fort Kent Dispatch
 6 days ago

(FORT KENT, ME) The news in Fort Kent never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Fort Kent / fiddleheadfocus.com

Sierra Club seeks volunteers to clean up trash in Fort Kent

Sierra Club seeks volunteers to clean up trash in Fort Kent

FORT KENT, Maine — The Sierra Club/Fort Kent Community Action Team is seeking volunteers to participate in an outdoor cleanup event in Fort Kent. All members of the public, including other local organizations, are invited to help with the cleanup effort. “It needs doing because it makes our community nicer,”... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Fort Kent / fiddleheadfocus.com

Councilors approve equipment upgrades for Fort Kent officers

Councilors approve equipment upgrades for Fort Kent officers

FORT KENT, Maine — Fort Kent town councilors at their Monday, Sept. 13 meeting, unanimously approved spending $7,000 to purchase new firearms, holsters and body cameras for Fort Kent Police Department officers. The funding will come from the department’s capital reserve account. Officers currently holster two different types of handguns... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Maine / 1019therock.com

UMFK Receives $250,000 for Nursing Scholarships, Fort Kent, Maine

UMFK Receives $250,000 for Nursing Scholarships, Fort Kent, Maine

A big salute to all the hard working nurses in our community - and everywhere. They dedicate themselves to our health and well-being and we greatly appreciate it. It takes a lot of time going to school and working in the field to develop these amazing skills. It’s exciting to... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Fort Kent / fiddleheadfocus.com

St. David man arrested for allegedly buying snowmobile, ATV with worthless $25,000 check

St. David man arrested for allegedly buying snowmobile, ATV with worthless $25,000 check

FORT KENT, Maine — Fort Kent police arrested a St. David man who allegedly wrote a worthless $25,000 check to purchase a snowmobile, ATV and accessories at Fort Kent Powersports. Police arrested David Souza, 54, on one count of negotiating a worthless instrument with an aggregate value of more than... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Government
City
Fort Kent, ME
Fort Kent, ME
Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Fort Kent Dispatch

Fort Kent Dispatch

Fort Kent, ME
22
Followers
214
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Kent Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy