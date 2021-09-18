Trending local news in Fort Kent

(FORT KENT, ME) The news in Fort Kent never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Sierra Club seeks volunteers to clean up trash in Fort Kent FORT KENT, Maine — The Sierra Club/Fort Kent Community Action Team is seeking volunteers to participate in an outdoor cleanup event in Fort Kent. All members of the public, including other local organizations, are invited to help with the cleanup effort. “It needs doing because it makes our community nicer,”... Read more

Councilors approve equipment upgrades for Fort Kent officers FORT KENT, Maine — Fort Kent town councilors at their Monday, Sept. 13 meeting, unanimously approved spending $7,000 to purchase new firearms, holsters and body cameras for Fort Kent Police Department officers. The funding will come from the department’s capital reserve account. Officers currently holster two different types of handguns... Read more

UMFK Receives $250,000 for Nursing Scholarships, Fort Kent, Maine A big salute to all the hard working nurses in our community - and everywhere. They dedicate themselves to our health and well-being and we greatly appreciate it. It takes a lot of time going to school and working in the field to develop these amazing skills. It’s exciting to... Read more

